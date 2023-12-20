State Theatre New Jersey Presents EagleMania, January 12, 2024



EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five-part harmony, virtuoso guitar work, and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The concert features Eagles' greatest hits such as "Take It to the Limit," "Witchy Woman," "Already Gone," and "Desperado," as well as select Don Henley,



EagleMania's band members include Frank Reno on keyboards and vocals (Lou Rawls, The Outlaws,

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call



After major renovations,



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) State Theatre New Jersey presents EagleMania - The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band on Friday, January 12 at 8pm. Tickets range from $25-$49.EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five-part harmony, virtuoso guitar work, and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The concert features Eagles' greatest hits such as "Take It to the Limit," "Witchy Woman," "Already Gone," and "Desperado," as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo efforts.EagleMania's band members include Frank Reno on keyboards and vocals (Lou Rawls, The Outlaws, Molly Hatchet), Marc Hoffman on lead vocals, Ken Darcy on guitar and vocals, John Gaechter on guitar (Jack Bruce, Roger Daltrey), Dennis Espantman on bass guitar and vocals, Ron Negro on Drums (Dee Snider, Josh Groban), and Josh Leclerc on guitar and vocals (Allman Brothers).For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.



