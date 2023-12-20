Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week





Leading the pack on the Billboard 200 is "1989 (Taylor's Version)," securing the No. 2 spot with 109,000 equivalent album units earned during the tracking week of December 8-14, according to Luminate. Remarkably, this album had previously held the No. 1 position for three consecutive weeks.



Let's take a closer look at the current lineup of Taylor Swift's 10 albums gracing the Billboard 200 chart:



1989 (Taylor's Version) - No. 2: This re-recorded version of her 2014 album showcases Taylor's growth as an artist. The album, known for its synth-pop sound, includes hits like "



Midnights - No. 7: Taylor's latest album at the time, "Midnights," represents a more introspective and mature phase of her songwriting. It's a reflective piece, exploring themes of love, fame, and self-discovery.







Lover - No. 9: This album marks a return to the more romantic and whimsical style of Taylor's earlier work. With its upbeat and heartfelt songs like "



Folklore - No. 10: A departure from her previous pop sound, "



Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - No. 19: Another re-recording, this album originally released in 2010, is entirely written by Taylor herself. It's known for its narrative songwriting and hits like "Back to December" and "Mean."



Red (Taylor's Version) - No. 25: This re-recorded album, originally from 2012, is a fan favorite. It includes the beloved "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and blends country, pop, and rock elements.



Evermore - No. 32: Considered a sister album to "Folklore," "



Reputation - No. 34: This album marked a significant shift in Taylor's image and sound. With a darker, edgier pop sound, it includes hits like "Look What You Made Me Do."



Fearless (Taylor's Version) - No. 52: The re-recorded version of her 2008 album, "Fearless," features beloved classics like "



1989 - No. 82: The original version of "1989" is a synth-pop masterpiece with chart-topping hits. It's a significant album that marked her full transition from country to pop.



