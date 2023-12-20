Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift maintains her record-breaking streak by spending an unprecedented 90 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (as of December 23). This accomplishment is attributed to the presence of 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and three songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Leading the pack on the Billboard 200 is "1989 (Taylor's Version)," securing the No. 2 spot with 109,000 equivalent album units earned during the tracking week of December 8-14, according to Luminate. Remarkably, this album had previously held the No. 1 position for three consecutive weeks.

Let's take a closer look at the current lineup of Taylor Swift's 10 albums gracing the Billboard 200 chart:

1989 (Taylor's Version) - No. 2: This re-recorded version of her 2014 album showcases Taylor's growth as an artist. The album, known for its synth-pop sound, includes hits like "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space." The re-release signifies her taking control of her music catalog.

Midnights - No. 7: Taylor's latest album at the time, "Midnights," represents a more introspective and mature phase of her songwriting. It's a reflective piece, exploring themes of love, fame, and self-discovery.



Lover - No. 9: This album marks a return to the more romantic and whimsical style of Taylor's earlier work. With its upbeat and heartfelt songs like "Lover" and "Me!", it's a celebration of love in its various forms.

Folklore - No. 10: A departure from her previous pop sound, "Folklore" delves into indie folk, alternative rock, and electro-folk sounds. It's a critically acclaimed album that weaves intricate storytelling with a more subdued musical style.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - No. 19: Another re-recording, this album originally released in 2010, is entirely written by Taylor herself. It's known for its narrative songwriting and hits like "Back to December" and "Mean."

Red (Taylor's Version) - No. 25: This re-recorded album, originally from 2012, is a fan favorite. It includes the beloved "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and blends country, pop, and rock elements.

Evermore - No. 32: Considered a sister album to "Folklore," "Evermore" continues with the indie folk sound. It's praised for its introspective lyrics and storytelling.

Reputation - No. 34: This album marked a significant shift in Taylor's image and sound. With a darker, edgier pop sound, it includes hits like "Look What You Made Me Do."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) - No. 52: The re-recorded version of her 2008 album, "Fearless," features beloved classics like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me." It's a nostalgic trip with a fresh touch.

1989 - No. 82: The original version of "1989" is a synth-pop masterpiece with chart-topping hits. It's a significant album that marked her full transition from country to pop.

Each album in this lineup reflects a different phase in Taylor Swift's career, showcasing her evolution as an artist and her ability to connect with audiences across various musical styles.






