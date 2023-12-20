Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 20/12/2023

Wham! Tops UK Singles Top 40 Once More With 'Last Christmas'

Hot Songs Around The World

Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
386 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
366 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
294 entries in 26 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1210 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1058 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
249 entries in 21 charts
Wham! Tops UK Singles Top 40 Once More With 'Last Christmas'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The UK Singles Top 40 chart for December 16, 2023, is dominated by the festive spirit, with classic holiday songs taking the lead. This chart, reflecting the top songs in the United Kingdom, offers a unique perspective on the nation's musical preferences during the holiday season.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" claims the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season. Following closely, Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" holds the second position, indicating its continued appeal across diverse audiences. The song's consistent presence in the chart highlights its widespread popularity and Kahan's significant impact on the music scene.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" occupies the third position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies. Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me," which previously held a top position, has now slipped to the fourth spot, indicating the seasonal shift in musical preferences. Despite this, the song's presence in the top five underscores its widespread appeal and Harlow's significant impact on the music scene.



Rounding out the top five is Pogues & Kirsty MacColl's "Fairytale Of New York," another seasonal classic that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity during this time of the year is a clear indication of its timeless charm and the festive spirit it embodies.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Merry Christmas" by Ed Sheeran & Elton John and "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the UK Singles Top 40 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in the United Kingdom. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the UK music scene as of December 16, 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084801 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046432018280029 secs