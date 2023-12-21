Find Out Who Are The Special Guests BBC One's New Year's Eve Rocks With Rick Astley





LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Celebrated Pop Legend, Rick Astley, is set to be joined on stage by Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and The House Gospel Choir to bring in 2024 at BBC One's New Year's Eve Rocks.

The Texas frontwoman, adored TV star and Radio 2 presenter and enthralling choir, will join Rick at the iconic Roundhouse as he performs some of his greatest hits alongside some of his favourite songs from present day smash hits to the most beloved classics.

Made by BBC Studios Entertainment, this end of year celebration will be the perfect grand finale to 2023.

Rick is best known and loved for his 1980s chart-topper Never Gonna Give You Up and following his triumphant set on the mighty Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, where he covered Harry Styles' hit As It Was, and AC/DC's Highway To Hell, he went onto wow the crowds at Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester. Rick Astley will be rocking New Year's Eve from 11.30pm on Sunday 31st December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with the party continuing after the fireworks at 12.10am.




