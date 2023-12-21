Maestro - The Original Soundtrack Album Out Now In All Formats





For Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the chosen repertoire works to perfection with the film's narrative arc. "All the emotion and action of this human story is represented and supported by a careful and thoughtful choice of music," he says. "We hope that this soundtrack will make you want to hear even more of Bernstein's music and more of this glorious art form." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following its hugely successful launch in select cinemas worldwide last month, Maestro (a "magnificent new drama" - Los Angeles Times) is available to stream on Netflix from today. Directed, written, produced by, and starring Bradley Cooper in the title role, opposite Carey Mulligan, Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein ("Cooper and Mulligan make the movie a duet to remember" - Variety). A love letter to life and art, at its core the film is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. Maestro was recently recognised with Golden Globes nominations in the following Motion Picture, Drama categories: Best Motion Picture; Best Performance by an Actress - Carey Mulligan; and both Best Performance by an Actor and Best Director - Bradley Cooper.Deutsche Grammophon's original soundtrack album for the movie is out now in all formats. The new recordings were made by the London Symphony Orchestra and exclusive DG artist Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who also worked closely with Bradley Cooper as conducting consultant before and throughout the film-making process. Bernstein's iconic 1974 performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 in Ely Cathedral with the LSO and Edinburgh Festival Chorus - the re-enactment of which is one of the most powerful scenes in Maestro - is currently available to watch free of charge on STAGE+.Bradley Cooper himself chose all the music for Maestro and the DG soundtrack captures the sheer brilliance and kaleidoscopic nature of Bernstein's music. It presents extracts from works as varied as West Side Story, Candide, On the Town, Mass, Chichester Psalms and Symphonies Nos. 2 and 3, among others. It also features music by Beethoven, Mahler, Schumann and Walton, composers with whom Bernstein was closely associated, and includes excerpts from recordings conducted by him (Fancy Free, Mahler's Fifth Symphony, Bernstein's Second).For Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the chosen repertoire works to perfection with the film's narrative arc. "All the emotion and action of this human story is represented and supported by a careful and thoughtful choice of music," he says. "We hope that this soundtrack will make you want to hear even more of Bernstein's music and more of this glorious art form."



