Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 21/12/2023

David Byrne Shares Christmas Playlist With NPR's 'Fresh Air With Terry Gross'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
386 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
366 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1210 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1058 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
294 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
249 entries in 21 charts
David Byrne Shares Christmas Playlist With NPR's 'Fresh Air With Terry Gross'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "When I interviewed David Byrne in November, I enjoyed it so much that when the interview was over, I asked if he'd consider returning before Christmas to play some of his favorite Christmas recordings," Terry Gross, host of NPR's Fresh Air, says on today's episode.
"I am very grateful that he said yes ... I consider David Byrne's return to our show a great Christmas gift for all of us." Byrne has returned to help celebrate the holidays, offering a Christmas playlist-"something that will bring a little joy to the holidays."
It opens with his own seasonally appropriate single and includes others by Gaby Moreno, The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, James Brown, Prince, Paul Simon, The Staples Singers, Neko Case, and more. You can hear their conversation and the playlist below:






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085430 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043931007385254 secs