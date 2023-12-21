David Byrne Shares Christmas Playlist With NPR's 'Fresh Air With Terry Gross'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "When I interviewed David Byrne in November, I enjoyed it so much that when the interview was over, I asked if he'd consider returning before Christmas to play some of his favorite Christmas recordings," Terry Gross, host of NPR's Fresh Air, says on today's episode."I am very grateful that he said yes ... I consider David Byrne's return to our show a great Christmas gift for all of us." Byrne has returned to help celebrate the holidays, offering a Christmas playlist-"something that will bring a little joy to the holidays."It opens with his own seasonally appropriate single and includes others by Gaby Moreno, The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, James Brown, Prince, Paul Simon, The Staples Singers, Neko Case, and more. You can hear their conversation and the playlist below:



