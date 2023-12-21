Taking Back Sunday Teams Up With Tushar Apte On 'S'old' Remixes



"I love the process of reimagining songs in different styles - I think it's the best way to see if a song is great when it can stand up and stand out in different audio lenses," shares Apte. "I think 'S'old' certainly does this and I hope fans and new listeners enjoy these remixes!"



The band adds: "When we met Tushar, we were working together on a collaboration with Steve Aoki. It was so much fun to blend our songwriting with theirs and see the layers that got added to it. Tushar is like a wizard with sounds and beats. Since we brought Tushar over to produce a rock record with us, we thought it would be fun to let him take a track and go wild with it and see where it ended up."







UK fans can catch

About Taking Back Sunday



They've been making music together as a band for more than 20 years, have sold millions of albums, and along the way, amassed a devoted, international fan base. But ask the members of



This unrelenting pursuit of greatness lies at the heart of 152, Taking Back Sunday's long-awaited, thrilling eighth studio album (and Fantasy Records debut) out now. Written and refined over the course of several years, the group's first full-length offering since 2016's Tidal Wave is a passionate, melody-infused confessional from a band forever known for its honesty and vulnerability.



When



To that end, so many of the songs that comprise 152 were workshopped like never before. As the band members explain, over the years they've learned to love letting a piece of music develop from its initial idea all the way to its sometimes drastically-different finished form. It's a journey they've undoubtedly been on many times before when making previous albums, but as they found out when making 152, it's one that continues to thrill them and keep things fresh.



Lazzara gets animated as he describes how so many songs on 152 morphed over the multi-year writing and recording process. Whether it was "S'old" transforming from a punky, Green Day-style rocker into a slow-building, emotion-dripping plea for acceptance, or "I Am The Only One Who Knows You," which evolved from a galloping rock song into a beatific ballad, so many of the songs that comprise 152 found



Offers bassist Shaun Cooper: "If you can predict what each other is going to do, then it just becomes a job. It's not an artistic expression. You're not trying to grow."



A major part of that growth is heard explicitly in 152's unguarded lyrics: 20-plus years into Taking Back Sunday, Lazzara and Nolan are peeling back the curtain like never before. From the heartfelt recollections of the album's epic opener "Amphetamine Smiles," to the expressive yearning in lead single "



Revitalized and unusually optimistic,



Upcoming Tour Dates:

3.26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

3.27 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

3.28 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff University Great Hall

5.19 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

5.21 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

5.23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

5.24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

5.25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

5.26 - Houston, TX - White Oak

5.27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern &

5.29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6.4 - Portland, OR - The Crystal Ballroom

6.5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

6.6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6.8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6.9 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

6.11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

6.12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

6.14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

6.15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

6.18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

6.19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old

6.21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

7.24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7.25 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

7.26 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

7.27 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

7.30 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

8.1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

8.2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

8.3 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

8.4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

8.6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

8.8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

8.9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

8.11 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork **SOLD OUT

8.13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

8.14 - Boston, MA - MGM

8.16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

8.17 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 **SOLD OUT

8.18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the release of their new album 152, beloved rock band Taking Back Sunday has again teamed up with producer Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik, and Nicki Minaj) to release two brand new versions of their single "S'old". Fans can check out "S'old (Springloaded Remix)" and "S'old (152 Remix)" now."I love the process of reimagining songs in different styles - I think it's the best way to see if a song is great when it can stand up and stand out in different audio lenses," shares Apte. "I think 'S'old' certainly does this and I hope fans and new listeners enjoy these remixes!"The band adds: "When we met Tushar, we were working together on a collaboration with Steve Aoki. It was so much fun to blend our songwriting with theirs and see the layers that got added to it. Tushar is like a wizard with sounds and beats. Since we brought Tushar over to produce a rock record with us, we thought it would be fun to let him take a track and go wild with it and see where it ended up." Taking Back Sunday released their latest album - and Fantasy Records debut - earlier this year. Produced by Apte and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152 features 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose. Inspired by the long layoff and the cloud of uncertainty that blanketed the world these past few years, it stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday's illustrious career.UK fans can catch Taking Back Sunday live this March in Manchester, London, and Cardiff. Afterwards the band will take on North America for their two-part headline tour from May 19th through August 18th, featuring support from Citizen. For a full list of upcoming shows, please visit www.takingbacksunday.com.About Taking Back SundayThey've been making music together as a band for more than 20 years, have sold millions of albums, and along the way, amassed a devoted, international fan base. But ask the members of Taking Back Sunday if they still feel a burning desire to make a powerful impact and connect in a big way, and there's not a moment of hesitation in the response. "I'm gonna try and conquer the world every time," says lead singer Adam Lazzara with a smile. Adds drummer Mark O'Connell: "When we're writing songs, the one thing we ask ourselves is, 'Will it make people feel something?' You try to make people feel emotion. That's the one goal we went in with, and I think we did it."This unrelenting pursuit of greatness lies at the heart of 152, Taking Back Sunday's long-awaited, thrilling eighth studio album (and Fantasy Records debut) out now. Written and refined over the course of several years, the group's first full-length offering since 2016's Tidal Wave is a passionate, melody-infused confessional from a band forever known for its honesty and vulnerability.When Taking Back Sunday first sat down together in late 2019 to begin working in earnest on what became 152, the band laid out some ground rules from the outset. They weren't out to simply add more songs to their already-storied catalog, but rather make a piece of art they could be proud of.To that end, so many of the songs that comprise 152 were workshopped like never before. As the band members explain, over the years they've learned to love letting a piece of music develop from its initial idea all the way to its sometimes drastically-different finished form. It's a journey they've undoubtedly been on many times before when making previous albums, but as they found out when making 152, it's one that continues to thrill them and keep things fresh.Lazzara gets animated as he describes how so many songs on 152 morphed over the multi-year writing and recording process. Whether it was "S'old" transforming from a punky, Green Day-style rocker into a slow-building, emotion-dripping plea for acceptance, or "I Am The Only One Who Knows You," which evolved from a galloping rock song into a beatific ballad, so many of the songs that comprise 152 found Taking Back Sunday continually surprising one another with musical ideas in new and exciting ways.Offers bassist Shaun Cooper: "If you can predict what each other is going to do, then it just becomes a job. It's not an artistic expression. You're not trying to grow."A major part of that growth is heard explicitly in 152's unguarded lyrics: 20-plus years into Taking Back Sunday, Lazzara and Nolan are peeling back the curtain like never before. From the heartfelt recollections of the album's epic opener "Amphetamine Smiles," to the expressive yearning in lead single " The One ", listeners are invited into the songwriters' collective heart.Revitalized and unusually optimistic, Taking Back Sunday is ready to embrace what lies ahead. "Normally it's like, this is working right now, let's just go with it and see what happens," admits Lazzara. "But the process of making this record has helped get me to a point where I'm looking ahead. I'm so excited about the possibilities. You've got to keep moving forward. We need to continue building onto this wonderful world."Upcoming Tour Dates:3.26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz3.27 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town3.28 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff University Great Hall5.19 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans5.21 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live5.23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre5.24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom5.25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's5.26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall5.27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall5.29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren6.4 - Portland, OR - The Crystal Ballroom6.5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo6.6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory6.8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall6.9 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall6.11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center6.12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom6.14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove6.15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant6.18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland6.19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre6.21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis7.24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE7.25 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!7.26 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre7.27 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks7.30 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion8.1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando8.2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard8.3 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live8.4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle8.6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach8.8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte8.9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz8.11 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork **SOLD OUT8.13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre8.14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway8.16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia8.17 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 **SOLD OUT8.18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17



