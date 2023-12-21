Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 21/12/2023

T-Pain Set As 2024 Resident Performer At Resorts World Las Vegas

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
386 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
366 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1210 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1058 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
294 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
249 entries in 21 charts
T-Pain Set As 2024 Resident Performer At Resorts World Las Vegas
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas announced GRAMMY Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will be taking center stage at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub as the venues' new resident artist in 2024. The "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')" and "Bartender" hitmaker will captivate crowds at the globally renowned party destinations, marking his first-ever Las Vegas residency.

The residency will kick off in style during the big game weekend on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Zouk Nightclub. Partygoers from around the world will have the opportunity to witness T-Pain's dynamic performances exclusively at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.
"We are excited to start the year on such a high note by bringing an artist of T-Pain's caliber to our venues," said Joe Lopez, Vice President of Zouk Group Las Vegas. "He's an icon in the music industry, and his residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will underline our commitment to providing unmatched entertainment for all our guests."

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his spectacular live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. His ability to command sold-out venues around the world is testament to his distinctive talent and charisma. This new residency is poised to etch another vibrant chapter in his ever-evolving career, signifying a noteworthy milestone for Resorts World Las Vegas.

"2024 is going to be a great year," said T-Pain. "I've been fortunate to have an amazing career and I've always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I've got some special surprises up my sleeve, so Vegas - let's turn up!"

With an aim to elevate the Vegas nightlife scene, Zouk Group, Resorts World Las Vegas and T-Pain will bring an unforgettable experience filled with captivating performances amidst the backdrop of the property's famed nightlife and daylife destinations.

Announced 2024 T-Pain residency dates include:
● Thursday, Feb. 8 at Zouk Nightclub
● Saturday, April 20 at Zouk Nightclub
● Sunday, May 26 at Ayu Dayclub
● Thursday, July 11 at Zouk Nightclub
Tickets for T-Pain's residency can be purchased at zoukgrouplv.com. For more information on performance dates and to purchase tickets for Zouk Nightclub, please visit zoukgrouplv.com.

Earlier this year, the GRAMMY-winning, international music icon (born Faheem Rashad Najm) released his acclaimed covers album, On Top of The Covers, via his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, which features an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits. T-Pain won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, author, HelloFresh spokesperson and purveyor of delicious wing spices through his collaboration with Spicewalla.

Just last week, he received the Legend Award at this year's Soul Train Awards, and he recently released "Baby Got Brap," his first musical collaboration with his Nappy Boy Motorsports President, Hert, as well as standout single "That's How We Ballin" ft. Snoop Dogg and its coinciding Pee Wee's Big Adventure parody video.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088651 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046868324279785 secs