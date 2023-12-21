Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 21/12/2023

Wham! Continues To Lead The Europe Official Top 100 With 'Last Christmas'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
386 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
366 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1210 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1058 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
294 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
249 entries in 21 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Europe Official Top 100 chart for December 16, 2023, is filled with the festive spirit, as holiday classics dominate the top positions. This chart, which compiles the top songs from across Europe, offers a comprehensive view of the most popular singles in the region.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" has climbed to the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season. Following closely, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holds the second position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies.

Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has made a significant leap to the third spot, adding to the festive mood with its classic holiday charm. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of its lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners. Shakin' Stevens' "Merry Christmas Everyone" moves up to the fourth position, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the European audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of its growing popularity and the appeal of its music.



Rounding out the top five is Michael Bublé's "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," another seasonal classic that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity during this time of the year is a clear indication of its timeless charm and the festive spirit it embodies.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Greedy" by Tate McRae and "Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the Europe Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Europe. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the European music scene as of December 16, 2023.






