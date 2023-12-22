Jo Koy To Host 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards



"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year," said Koy. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

"Jo's genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year's show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end," said executive producing showrunners



Koy is widely recognized as a leading stand-up comedian, actor and author. His uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family and has reached audiences of all kinds and resulted in sold-out arenas around the world. His recent "Funny Is Funny World Tour" broke sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. Previously, he released five highly rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, "Live from the Los Angeles Forum."



Koy starred in the Universal Picture film "Easter Sunday," based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy. He has also appeared in Disney's "Haunted Mansion" and voiced the character Bendo in Netflix's animated film "Monkey King." He'll next be voicing the character of the Monkey King in the animated feature film, "Tiger's Apprentice" premiering on Paramount+ Feb. 2, 2024. Additionally, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo, in 2021 with Harper Collins Publishers to rave reviews.



The Golden Globes is the largest award show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. This year's show boasts two newly added awards - Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.



Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Golden Globes announced that premier stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will kick off award season as host of the highly-anticipated 81ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Koy will host the show for the first time, bringing his unique charm, energy and unpredictable humor to the three-hour broadcast."We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood's award season. We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience," said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president. "We know Jo is bringing his A-game.""I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year," said Koy. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!""Jo's genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year's show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end," said executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.Koy is widely recognized as a leading stand-up comedian, actor and author. His uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family and has reached audiences of all kinds and resulted in sold-out arenas around the world. His recent "Funny Is Funny World Tour" broke sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. Previously, he released five highly rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, "Live from the Los Angeles Forum."Koy starred in the Universal Picture film "Easter Sunday," based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy. He has also appeared in Disney's "Haunted Mansion" and voiced the character Bendo in Netflix's animated film "Monkey King." He'll next be voicing the character of the Monkey King in the animated feature film, "Tiger's Apprentice" premiering on Paramount+ Feb. 2, 2024. Additionally, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo, in 2021 with Harper Collins Publishers to rave reviews.The Golden Globes is the largest award show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. This year's show boasts two newly added awards - Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will serve as executive-producing showrunners for the 81ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, with Weiss also set to direct. Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne are also executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the show, which has been viewed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.



