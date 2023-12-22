A Sensational Evening Amidst Kansas City's Historic Power & Light Building





Each ticket to 'Jazz on Baltimore' grants one guest exclusive access to this event in the heart of Kansas City's skyline. Join us for an evening that intertwines the past and present, promising an ambiance of sophistication, exceptional music, and an exploration of architectural splendor. For ticket information and further details, please visit jazzonbaltimore.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The historic Power & Light Building will open its doors to host 'Jazz on Baltimore' - merging timeless architecture with the soul-stirring melodies of Kansas City's finest musical talent.Scheduled on select Saturdays in January and February, from 4-8 PM, 'Jazz on Baltimore' invites guests to immerse themselves in the opulence of the private ballroom within the iconic Power & Light Building. The event kicks off with a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres in the enchanting 2nd-floor mezzanine, setting the stage for an evening of sophisticated indulgence.Originally erected in 1931 as the headquarters of the Kansas City Power & Light Company, this 36-story architectural gem held the prestigious title of Missouri's tallest building for five decades. Embracing an era of opulence, the structure showcases an exterior adorned with Indiana limestone and a 21-foot lantern, illuminating the skyline with flame-like effects.The grandeur continues within, boasting a two-story lobby adorned in exquisite art deco ornamentation, featuring opulent marble, granite finishes, bespoke plaster moldings, and meticulously crafted metalwork. The building's history is showcased through its large display windows along 14th and Baltimore, which once served as a stage for demonstrating the marvels of electricity and technology of the time.The highlight of 'Jazz on Baltimore' takes place within the iconic ballroom, a space once dedicated to illustrating how electricity could enhance lives. Today, this room stands as a testament to art deco architecture, providing a backdrop for performances by the most esteemed musical talents from Kansas City."Our aim with 'Jazz on Baltimore' is to not only celebrate the rich heritage of this historic landmark but to also offer an unparalleled evening of culture, music, and refined entertainment," says Dom Hoferer, General Manager at The Grand Hall. "This event promises to be a fusion of history and entertainment, creating an experience that will linger in the memories of our guests."Each ticket to 'Jazz on Baltimore' grants one guest exclusive access to this event in the heart of Kansas City's skyline. Join us for an evening that intertwines the past and present, promising an ambiance of sophistication, exceptional music, and an exploration of architectural splendor. For ticket information and further details, please visit jazzonbaltimore.com



