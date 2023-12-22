Kid Capri Is All About "The Love" This Holiday Season





"The Love" is part of Kid Capri's highly anticipated third studio album, which marks his return to the music scene after a remarkable 25-year hiatus. Released on the legendary DJ's 55th birthday, Kid Capri wrote, produced, and performed all 19 songs on the album, which includes the current single, 'Slap Key,' which was released in October 2021. Kid Capri's last full-length album offering, "Soundtrack to the Streets,'"dropped in 1998 and featured collaborations with Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes, among others.



When asked about the inspiration behind the album, Kid Capri shared, "My family is the Love: Vina Love, I'm



Vina Love, the daughter of Grammy Award-winning DJ and Producer Kid Capri, is making her own mark in the music industry. The Harlem native, known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, has been gaining recognition as a singer, drawing comparisons to the likes of Jasmine Sullivan and



"Uptown" showcases the undeniable chemistry between this father-daughter collab, combining their unique talents and multi-generational musical influences. The song's infectious energy and catchy melodies have resonated with fans, leading to its resurgence and growing popularity for good vibes on the dance floor. Its official music video can be viewed on YouTube.



TRACK LISTING:

1: "The Truth Will Never Lie"

2: "Sucka Free"

3: "

4: "Slap Key"

5: "Da Binizz"

6: "Her Type" (Ft. LoVel)

7: "No VIP"

8: "This Is How We Get Around"

9: "WTF"

10: "Handsome Woman"

11: "Doin' 2 Much"

12: Pon Me (Ft. Lexxus)

13: Uptown (Ft. Vina Love)

14: Mood

15: Let Me Talk

16: Mr. Captain

17: I Knock Em All Down

18:

19: The Promise

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hip-hop culture pioneer Kid Capri is celebrating the feels this holiday season, alongside his daughter, rising R&B sensation Vina Love and their hit song, "Uptown." After its initial release earlier this year on Kid's "The Love" Album,' the track has gained traction and captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide."The Love" is part of Kid Capri's highly anticipated third studio album, which marks his return to the music scene after a remarkable 25-year hiatus. Released on the legendary DJ's 55th birthday, Kid Capri wrote, produced, and performed all 19 songs on the album, which includes the current single, 'Slap Key,' which was released in October 2021. Kid Capri's last full-length album offering, "Soundtrack to the Streets,'"dropped in 1998 and featured collaborations with Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes, among others.When asked about the inspiration behind the album, Kid Capri shared, "My family is the Love: Vina Love, I'm David Love, my moms. It's about the love of what we're doing and what I've been doing, for the love of what I got. Just grateful for everything I'm doing. Overall, that's what we need around this time right now."Vina Love, the daughter of Grammy Award-winning DJ and Producer Kid Capri, is making her own mark in the music industry. The Harlem native, known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, has been gaining recognition as a singer, drawing comparisons to the likes of Jasmine Sullivan and Mary J. Blige and as a cast member of WeTV's hit show "Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York." Vina Love has opened for renowned artists such as Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fabulous, and Megan Thee Stallion."Uptown" showcases the undeniable chemistry between this father-daughter collab, combining their unique talents and multi-generational musical influences. The song's infectious energy and catchy melodies have resonated with fans, leading to its resurgence and growing popularity for good vibes on the dance floor. Its official music video can be viewed on YouTube.TRACK LISTING:1: "The Truth Will Never Lie"2: "Sucka Free"3: " Wide Awake 4: "Slap Key"5: "Da Binizz"6: "Her Type" (Ft. LoVel)7: "No VIP"8: "This Is How We Get Around"9: "WTF"10: "Handsome Woman"11: "Doin' 2 Much"12: Pon Me (Ft. Lexxus)13: Uptown (Ft. Vina Love)14: Mood15: Let Me Talk16: Mr. Captain17: I Knock Em All Down18: Karen Why You Caring19: The Promise Music enthusiasts can now stream Kid Capri's "The Love" album on all major platforms. Don't miss out on this incredible musical journey filled with love, passion, and essence of a genre. For more information please visit Kid's official website and stay connected via Instagram.



