Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2023

Dirtnap Records Announces Debut Album From O-D-EX, Mark Ryan Of Mind Spiders And The Marked Men's New Project

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
270 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
589 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
305 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
371 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
290 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
182 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
75 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
216 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
392 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1222 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1069 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
253 entries in 21 charts
Dirtnap Records Announces Debut Album From O-D-EX, Mark Ryan Of Mind Spiders And The Marked Men's New Project
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dirtnap Records is proud to announce the debut LP from O-D-EX, the new project from Mark Ryan of Mind Spiders and The Marked Men, and debut the first video.
Mark Ryan's O-D-EX is a new take for the musician best known for Mind Spiders and The Marked Men. Harsh digital synthesizers and broken drum samples replace the analog fetishism of Mind Spiders. The immediacy of these machines are used to directly transmit into reality the noises churning in his brain. On top of this savage and brittle sound, Micah Why adds his special brand of chaos and bit rate break down.

About the album, Mark says "The gist is that this project is that it's very immediate. Using my old Electribe sampler and weird digital guitar synth pedal, I can usually bash out an idea and almost have it complete as I'm working on it. I don't have to bring it to the band to flesh it out. I've been obsessed by harsh digital noise and letting go of worrying about analog warmth when recording. Also collaborating with Micah has made this project different. I'll present the idea to him and he'll add different noise or vocal elements and help me chop it up differently."

"Breaker" is the debut LP from O-D-EX. This is a one-time only pressing of 500 (300 on black, 200 on white, the latter of which is available via mailorder only) and will sell out quickly. Another new Ryan band is already in the works for Dirtnap, stay tuned for more details. Watch the new music video here:







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095561 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004974365234375 secs