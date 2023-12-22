Jeymes Samuel Reveals 'Hallelujah Heaven' Visual With Samuel, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks



The video features appearances from Samuel himself, alongside Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks as well as cameos from two of the film's stars, LaKeith Stanfield & RJ Cyler. It is the first track to be revealed from Legendary Entertainment's highly anticipated film The Book of Clarence, directed by award-winning multi-hyphenate Jeymes Samuel.



An enrapturing first taste from his epic second feature and soundtrack from the trailblazing British filmmaker, the track was also written and produced by Samuel, and is available now via Roc Nation. It arrived last month with the official trailer for The Book of Clarence, which will see its worldwide premiere January 2024.

"The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind," shares Jeymes Samuel. "There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie - it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track "Hallelujah Heaven". Collaborating with Lil' Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track."



Additional features and collaborations from The Book of Clarence soundtrack will include Jay-Z,



From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody.



Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power, and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official



TriStar

Watch the new music video here:





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jeymes Samuel has revealed the official music video for 'Hallelujah Heaven', directed by Child, and filmed on location in Jamaica and Los Angeles.The video features appearances from Samuel himself, alongside Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks as well as cameos from two of the film's stars, LaKeith Stanfield & RJ Cyler. It is the first track to be revealed from Legendary Entertainment's highly anticipated film The Book of Clarence, directed by award-winning multi-hyphenate Jeymes Samuel.An enrapturing first taste from his epic second feature and soundtrack from the trailblazing British filmmaker, the track was also written and produced by Samuel, and is available now via Roc Nation. It arrived last month with the official trailer for The Book of Clarence, which will see its worldwide premiere January 2024."The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind," shares Jeymes Samuel. "There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie - it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track "Hallelujah Heaven". Collaborating with Lil' Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track."Additional features and collaborations from The Book of Clarence soundtrack will include Jay-Z, Jorge Ben Jor, Kid Cudi, Adekunle Gold, Jorja Smith, Yemi Alade and more. Further details to be revealed soon.From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody.Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power, and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, Jorge Ben Jor,Kid Cudi, Adekunle Gold, Jorja Smith, Yemi Alade and more to be revealed.TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Entertainment's The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.Watch the new music video here:



