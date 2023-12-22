Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2023

MIDEM+24 Announces De La Soul, Blackstar, Baxter Dury, Clara YSE & More

MIDEM+24 Announces De La Soul, Blackstar, Baxter Dury, Clara YSE & More
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With immense enthusiasm and strategic foresight, MIDEM is reborn, after a 4-year absence. It has become the major gathering of the international music industry. A dynamic fusion of a music festival and a cutting-edge business intelligence forum gathering professionals to build the future of music, while developing their international network and business, and the general public around a rich and innovative line up.

MIDƐM+ brings together all the international players in the music industry in January in Cannes, and throughout the year with the MuSee+ community of leaders. Expected to speak at the 2024 edition are Per Sundin, CEO, Pophouse Entertainment, Jeff Liebenson, President, IAEL, Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer, John Phelan, Director General, ICM, Richard James Burgess, President and CEO, A2IM, Allen Bargfrede, Managing Director, Avance Advisors and more.

MIDɛM+24 LIVE (January 24th-27th, 2024)
As part of its Live Festival open to the general public, MIDƐM+ will host 6 concerts by established and emerging international artists. From DE LA SOUL, and BLACKSTAR (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli) to BAXTER DURY, SOOLKING, YEMI ALADE, or CLARA YSÉ and L'ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE CANNES, to name but a few, will thus perform on the MIDƐM+ stages.

MuSee Discovery Experience + MIDɛM+ Academy (January 25th-26th, 2024)
During two days, MID3M+ will offer thought-provoking conferences, immersive experiences, networking, collaborative intelligence sessions and academy masterclasses to encourage constructive debate and bring out convergences, during privileged moments between international elected officials and representatives of the global music ecosystem. Attendees with passes gain exclusive access to a vibrant world of music and industry insights and get the opportunity to reflect together on the sector's major challenges such as innovation, CSR and new business models.






