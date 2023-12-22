Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 22/12/2023

USA Singles Top 40 Christmas Edition: Mariah Carey Is Our Queen!

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
387 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
368 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1211 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1059 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
589 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
176 entries in 16 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
250 entries in 21 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The USA Singles Top 40 chart for December 23, 2023, continues to be dominated by the festive spirit, with holiday classics holding the top positions. This chart, a combination of sales and airplay data, offers a comprehensive overview of the most popular songs in the United States during this holiday season.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" maintains its number one position, showcasing the enduring appeal of this holiday anthem. The song's consistent top ranking is a testament to its timeless charm and the joy it brings to listeners every festive season. Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" follows closely at the second spot, further emphasizing the lasting popularity of classic holiday tunes. The song's annual resurgence on the charts highlights its perennial appeal and the festive spirit it embodies.

Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" holds the third position, adding to the festive ambiance with its classic holiday rhythm. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of its lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" occupies the fourth spot, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the American audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of its growing popularity and the appeal of its music.



Rounding out the top five is Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas," another seasonal favorite that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity during this time of the year is a clear indication of its timeless charm and the festive spirit it embodies.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Underneath The Tree" by Kelly Clarkson and "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the USA Singles Top 40 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in the United States. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the American music scene as of December 23, 2023.






