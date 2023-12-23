Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/12/2023

EMG Signs Rising Rap Sensation 5ive Mics, Endorsed By Industry Icons Fat Joe & Busta Rhymes

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
270 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
589 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
305 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
371 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
290 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
182 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
75 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
216 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
392 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1222 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1069 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
253 entries in 21 charts
EMG Signs Rising Rap Sensation 5ive Mics, Endorsed By Industry Icons Fat Joe & Busta Rhymes
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMG, the music division of All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) in partnership with marketing legend Brandon Steiner, proudly announces the signing of burgeoning rap sensation 5ive Mics. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both EMG and 5ive Mics, ushering in an exciting chapter in the artist's career.

Hailing from the vibrant rap scene of New York, 5ive Mics has swiftly become a formidable force, capturing the attention of fans and industry veterans alike with his unique style and lyrical prowess.

EMG is thrilled to have 5ive Mics join their diverse roster, propelling the artist to new heights. The collaboration has gained widespread support from influential rap figures such as Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jim Jones, and more. These endorsements underscore the immense talent and potential that 5ive Mics brings to the table.

"All Entertainment Media Group is thrilled to welcome 5ive Mics into our family. We believe in his artistry and are committed to providing the platform he deserves," stated Jeffrey Burton, CEO, and Co-Founder of EMG. "The support from industry legends further validates the exceptional talent that 5ive Mics possesses. Together, we look forward to creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide."

Todd Napolitano, President, and Co-Founder of EMG, added, "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to fostering musical innovation. 5ive Mics is a rising star, and EMG is excited to be a part of his journey. Our commitment is to amplify his unique voice and contribute to his growth as an artist."

Expressing his excitement about joining EMG, 5ive Mics stated, "I'm honored to be a part of the EMG family. This collaboration opens up new opportunities, and I am ready to showcase my artistry on a global scale. With the support of EMG the sky's the limit."

EMG's commitment to innovation, coupled with their track record of success, positions them as a powerhouse in the New York entertainment industry. The collaboration with 5ive Mics exemplifies EMG's dedication to nurturing emerging talent and amplifying their impact on the global stage.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090520 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049982070922852 secs