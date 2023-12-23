Italian Producer Andrea Carax Unveils Vibrant Afro-Soul Single "MAY B U" (Ft. Denali Nova)





Andrea's musical odyssey began at a young age with piano and clarinet lessons, paving the way for his venture into music production during his teenage years. The culmination of his passion and dedication resulted in his first song being aired on a major radio station in the Netherlands, hosted by the renowned DJ Giel Beleen.



Despite pursuing degrees in Statistics, Andrea's musical prowess did not go unnoticed. Universal



In 2018, Andrea caught the attention of industry heavyweight



The years that followed saw Andrea's collaborations with notable figures in the music industry, from Grammy-winning songwriter Jackie's Boy to New York-based rapper Nyemiah Supreme. Andrea's global reach expanded further with collaborations in Norway and the UK, solidifying his reputation as a producer with a diverse and eclectic portfolio.



After a year-long hiatus, Andrea Carax returned in 2023, launching his label and publishing company, Panic Attack Music. Now, he is set to release a series of singles that showcase his deep-rooted love for R&B and his commitment to creating soulful, experimental, and risk-taking music.



Andrea Carax's latest release, "MAY B U", stands out as a testament to his evolution as an artist. Influenced by Afro soul and Afro house, the single offers an upbeat and soulful experience, blending elements of R&B with a danceable tempo. Collaborating with Denali Nova on the lyrics, the song captures the essence of life's journey and has already garnered attention for its infectious rhythm and unique fusion of sounds.



In the artist's own words: "Music saved my life, it was the light during my dark period, a way to escape. That's why I named my brand Panic Attack Music."



As "MAY B U" gains momentum, Andrea Carax invites listeners to join him on this musical adventure, where soulful beats and experimental sounds converge to create an unforgettable experience.

www.instagram.com/andreacarax

soundcloud.com/andrea-carax

www.facebook.com/andrix.carax

twitter.com/andreacarax New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrea Carax, the pseudonymous musical maestro born and raised in the sun-soaked town of Calabria, South Italy, is set to enchant global audiences with his latest single, "MAY B U". A versatile producer with an illustrious career, Andrea Carax's musical journey has taken him from the small town of Calabria to collaborations with Grammy award-winning artists and now to the forefront of the music scene with his own label, Panic Attack Music.Andrea's musical odyssey began at a young age with piano and clarinet lessons, paving the way for his venture into music production during his teenage years. The culmination of his passion and dedication resulted in his first song being aired on a major radio station in the Netherlands, hosted by the renowned DJ Giel Beleen.Despite pursuing degrees in Statistics, Andrea's musical prowess did not go unnoticed. Universal Music Group executives recognized his talent and encouraged him to continue creating beats, setting the stage for a series of collaborations that would shape his career. From working with Grammy-winning reggae producer J-Vibe to contributing to the Billboard-charting EP of Jamaican artist Sede Serena, Andrea Carax's journey has been nothing short of remarkable.In 2018, Andrea caught the attention of industry heavyweight David Miller, president of Seven Grand Entertainment and former VP President International of Atlantic Records. Impressed by Andrea's talent, Miller signed him immediately under his roster, marking a pivotal moment in Andrea's career.The years that followed saw Andrea's collaborations with notable figures in the music industry, from Grammy-winning songwriter Jackie's Boy to New York-based rapper Nyemiah Supreme. Andrea's global reach expanded further with collaborations in Norway and the UK, solidifying his reputation as a producer with a diverse and eclectic portfolio.After a year-long hiatus, Andrea Carax returned in 2023, launching his label and publishing company, Panic Attack Music. Now, he is set to release a series of singles that showcase his deep-rooted love for R&B and his commitment to creating soulful, experimental, and risk-taking music.Andrea Carax's latest release, "MAY B U", stands out as a testament to his evolution as an artist. Influenced by Afro soul and Afro house, the single offers an upbeat and soulful experience, blending elements of R&B with a danceable tempo. Collaborating with Denali Nova on the lyrics, the song captures the essence of life's journey and has already garnered attention for its infectious rhythm and unique fusion of sounds.In the artist's own words: "Music saved my life, it was the light during my dark period, a way to escape. That's why I named my brand Panic Attack Music."As "MAY B U" gains momentum, Andrea Carax invites listeners to join him on this musical adventure, where soulful beats and experimental sounds converge to create an unforgettable experience.www.instagram.com/andreacaraxsoundcloud.com/andrea-caraxwww.facebook.com/andrix.caraxtwitter.com/andreacarax



