News
Charts / Awards 23/12/2023

Wham! Achieves A Historic Moment As 'Last Christmas' Secures Its Inaugural Christmas No 1 In The UK!

Hot Songs Around The World

Wham! Achieves A Historic Moment As 'Last Christmas' Secures Its Inaugural Christmas No 1 In The UK!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Britain's much-loved duo WHAM! have claimed the Official UK Christmas Number 1 with 'Last Christmas' for the first time since the song was released nearly 40 years ago. Now in its third consecutive week in the top spot, the iconic 1984 Christmas song from George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley recently achieved the remarkable status of 6x platinum in the UK and US. The song has now garnered more than 1.6 billion streams worldwide.

This is the sixth time the track has topped the Official UK Chart but the first time it has finally claimed the number one title during the coveted Christmas week.

Andrew Ridgeley said: "I am delighted that Last Christmas has finally become a Christmas No.1. It is the ultimate accolade for the song George composed with just that goal in mind and with the aim of conceiving a Christmas classic. I'd like to thank the legions of WHAM! fans, old and new, who have supported us unceasingly in our ambition for a great many years, it is very much appreciated, and I am truly grateful."

George Michael Entertainment said: "At what is an incredibly emotional time of year for his family and all of us associated with George we would like to thank everyone who helped make this particular dream come true - George adored Christmas and he would have truly loved having the Number 1 Christmas single with WHAM! - if only he were here to share it with us. Merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year."

Sony Music UK said: "We're thrilled that WHAM! have claimed the Christmas #1 spot. It's a huge achievement and means a lot because we know it's what George wanted. We would like to thank Andrew, George Michael Entertainment and all the fans for their support. This is the perfect way to end an amazing year for WHAM!"
This year WHAM! launched on TikTok, and in 2024 the band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Last Christmas'.






