Lady Redneck Celebrates The True Meaning Of Christmas With Christian Album Release
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
270 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
589 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
305 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
371 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
290 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
182 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
75 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
216 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
392 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1222 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1069 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
253 entries in 21 charts
Most read news of the week
Megyn Kelly Calls For A Taylor Swift Boycott Following Her Attendance At A Gaza Fundraising Comedy Show
ASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon And More
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Retains First Spot Of World Singles Official Top 100
2024 Metal Hall Of Fame To Induct Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach, Tim "Ripper" Owens And Biohazard Among Others