Finch's 'Abfahrt' Makes A Striking Entry In The German Top 40 As Mariah Carey Stays On Top

Hot Songs Around The World

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart for December 23, 2023, reflects a festive atmosphere with classic holiday songs dominating the top positions, alongside some notable new entries. This chart, a reflection of the top songs in Germany, offers a unique perspective on the nation's musical preferences during the holiday season.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" continues to lead the chart, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season are evident in its consistent top ranking. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" holds the second position, further emphasizing the lasting popularity of classic holiday tunes. The song's annual resurgence on the charts highlights its perennial appeal and the festive spirit it embodies.

Making a striking entry at the third position is Finch's "Abfahrt," a new entry that has quickly captured the attention of the German audience.

The song's rapid ascent to the top of the chart is indicative of its immediate impact and popularity. Shakin' Stevens' "Merry Christmas Everyone" and Chris Rea's "Driving Home For Christmas" occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, adding to the festive mood with their classic holiday charm.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)" by Melanie Thornton and "Snowman" by Sia, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the German Top 40 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Germany. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the German music scene as of December 23, 2023.






