Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 26/12/2023

Mariah Carey Tops Both Christmas Editions Of The World Singles And Airplay Charts

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
315 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
376 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
192 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
81 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
398 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
216 entries in 15 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1235 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1081 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
173 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
590 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
367 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
278 entries in 24 charts
Mariah Carey Tops Both Christmas Editions Of The World Singles And Airplay Charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the festive season reaches its peak, the World Singles Official Top 100 and Airplay World Official Top 100 charts for December 23, 2023, reflect the global love for holiday classics, with Mariah Carey and Tate McRae making significant impacts.

In the World Singles Official Top 100, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" continues to reign supreme, holding the number one spot. This holiday anthem has become a seasonal staple, beloved by listeners worldwide. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" follows closely at number two, further solidifying its status as a holiday classic. Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" and Tate McRae's "Greedy" maintain strong positions in the top five, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the global audience.

The Airplay World Official Top 100 chart mirrors this trend, with Mariah Carey also leading at the top. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" again takes the second spot, while Tate McRae's "Greedy" makes a notable jump to the third position, indicating its growing popularity on the airwaves. Brenda Lee's festive hit and Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" round out the top five, highlighting their enduring appeal.



Both charts see a mix of holiday favorites and contemporary hits, reflecting the varied musical preferences of listeners around the world. The enduring popularity of classic Christmas songs is evident, as they continue to bring joy and nostalgia during the holiday season. Meanwhile, newer entries like Tate McRae's "Greedy" signal the dynamic nature of global music trends.

These charts offer a snapshot of the global music scene as of December 23, 2023, highlighting the songs that are resonating with audiences worldwide. From timeless holiday classics to modern hits, the charts showcase a rich tapestry of musical tastes and preferences, celebrating the universal language of music during this festive period.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084810 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042471885681152 secs