Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Captures Christmas Top Spot Of Europe For The First Time!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the festive season reaches its zenith, the Europe Top 100 chart for December 23, 2023, showcases a blend of holiday classics and contemporary hits, with Wham!'s "Last Christmas" continuing to lead the chart. This chart, which compiles the top songs from across Europe, offers a comprehensive view of the most popular singles in the region.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" maintains its number one position, showcasing the enduring appeal of this holiday anthem. The song's consistent top ranking is a testament to its timeless charm and the joy it brings to listeners every festive season. It is in fact the first time the song has captured to spot of the official European chart.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" follows closely at the second spot, further solidifying its status as a holiday classic. The song's annual resurgence on the charts highlights its perennial appeal and the festive spirit it embodies.



Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" makes a notable jump to the third position, indicating its growing popularity and appeal during this festive period. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of Feliciano's lasting influence in the music scene. Ed Sheeran & Elton John's "Merry Christmas" and Chris Rea's "Driving Home For Christmas" occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, adding to the festive mood with their classic holiday charm.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" by Dean Martin and "Greedy" by Tate McRae, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the Europe Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Europe. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the European music scene as of December 23, 2023.






