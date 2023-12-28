Germany's Noah-Benedikt Lands The No 1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists





Noah-Benedikt is an 18 year-old German singer-songwriter and producer. His distinctive ability to play a diverse range of instruments, combined with expressive vocals and hands on production, facilitates a deep emotional connection in his music. Over the course of his young career, he has already released two albums, aired on major radio across the globe, and played hundreds of gigs - including major festivals throughout Europe, performing in front of thousands. With the release of his second LP, 'Never Forget,' Noah-Benedikt ventured into videography, adding a distinct visual dimension to his artistry. With his 2023 single, 'Light Of My Life,' running to the top of the aBreak58, he has entered a new global market while being streamed in dozens of countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, and more.

"While an incredible honor, climbing to the top of the aBreak58 doesn't mean that I have done everything right," said Noah-Benedikt. "Rather, it reflects that true love is the special magic listeners and I need in our world to keep up with our own daily struggles. It is unbelievable that my little love song has gotten the chance to spread this magic to so many living rooms, filling them with light and love during this special season."



MAGDEBURG, GERMANY (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, the leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Light Of My Life' by Noah-Benedikt is the newest #1 on the aBreak58.

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

"Noah-Benedikt is a stunning talent," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. "Each song we've played from him on the aBreak58 has garnered a wide mass appeal audience. When the team played 'Light Of My Life' for Jay Stevens and myself, we knew it would have legs. That it has been so universally loved just goes to prove that there's still nothing as powerful as an authentic love song, set to an amazing melody, and performed by a special creative."




