Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/12/2023

Germany's Noah-Benedikt Lands The No 1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
400 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
379 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1237 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1083 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
83 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
281 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
175 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
591 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
368 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
320 entries in 26 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
262 entries in 21 charts
Germany's Noah-Benedikt Lands The No 1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists
MAGDEBURG, GERMANY (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, the leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Light Of My Life' by Noah-Benedikt is the newest #1 on the aBreak58.

Noah-Benedikt is an 18 year-old German singer-songwriter and producer. His distinctive ability to play a diverse range of instruments, combined with expressive vocals and hands on production, facilitates a deep emotional connection in his music. Over the course of his young career, he has already released two albums, aired on major radio across the globe, and played hundreds of gigs - including major festivals throughout Europe, performing in front of thousands. With the release of his second LP, 'Never Forget,' Noah-Benedikt ventured into videography, adding a distinct visual dimension to his artistry. With his 2023 single, 'Light Of My Life,' running to the top of the aBreak58, he has entered a new global market while being streamed in dozens of countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, and more.
"While an incredible honor, climbing to the top of the aBreak58 doesn't mean that I have done everything right," said Noah-Benedikt. "Rather, it reflects that true love is the special magic listeners and I need in our world to keep up with our own daily struggles. It is unbelievable that my little love song has gotten the chance to spread this magic to so many living rooms, filling them with light and love during this special season."

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
"Noah-Benedikt is a stunning talent," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. "Each song we've played from him on the aBreak58 has garnered a wide mass appeal audience. When the team played 'Light Of My Life' for Jay Stevens and myself, we knew it would have legs. That it has been so universally loved just goes to prove that there's still nothing as powerful as an authentic love song, set to an amazing melody, and performed by a special creative."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085731 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049436092376709 secs