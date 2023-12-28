Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 28/12/2023

Rapper Shakenation Set To Drop New Music Video In February Via Moneystrongtv
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shakenation, a rising star in the rap scene, is gearing up to release his highly anticipated new music video in February, exclusively through Moneystrongtv. The artist, best known for his hit "Time is Money," is making waves with his unique blend of rap styles, drawing comparisons to legends like Jay Z and Drake.

Shakenation's music is a powerful fusion of motivational messages, inspiring listeners to strive for abundance and chase their dreams. With a focus on self-care and therapy, Shakenation delivers a refreshing perspective in the rap genre.

His latest release, "Trillyan," was born from a conversation between Shakenation and his engineer, exploring the scarcity of trillionaires in history and Shakenation's unyielding belief that he is destined to join their ranks.

Reflecting on his journey, Shakenation recalls a pivotal moment in 2016 when he met Smino, who predicted that Shakenation would one day sign a record deal with his undeniable talent. This encounter became a driving force behind Shakenation's dedication to his craft.
"Life's a melody waiting to be composed, and I'm just here to drop the verses that resonate with the dreamers," said Shakenation. "In a world of noise, I aim to be the rhythm that echoes in your heart, inspiring you to chase your passions and create your own symphony of success."

Despite the challenges of breaking into the music industry, Shakenation is thriving and remains committed to creating meaningful music. Fans can look forward to more releases, including CDs and live shows scheduled for 2024. To experience Shakenation's unique sound and message, check out his music on Spotify:






