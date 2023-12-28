|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
J-Pop Superstars Yoasobi Unveil New Song "Heart Beat" For Annual Japanese TV Program
Hot Songs Around The World
Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
400 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
379 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1237 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1083 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
83 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
281 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
175 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
591 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
368 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
320 entries in 26 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
262 entries in 21 charts
Most read news of the week
ASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon And More
New York Will Host The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival Next February, The Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
2024 Metal Hall Of Fame To Induct Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach, Tim "Ripper" Owens And Biohazard Among Others
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Retains First Spot Of World Singles Official Top 100