J-Pop Superstars Yoasobi Unveil New Song "Heart Beat" For Annual Japanese TV Program

ZEPP TOUR 2024—POP OUT—Tokyo, Sapporo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J-Pop superstar duo YOASOBI unveil a new song "HEART BEAT"! The song will act as the theme for NHK's "YOASOBI 18 Fest," an annual television program in Japan in which a group of eighteen-year-olds submit messages, essays and performance videos following a specific theme. This year's theme is "heartbeat." YOASOBI then joins the participants to help create and perform an original song together based on these submissions, working alongside each other through the creative process, having conversations and sharing stories of when they were eighteen.YOASOBI are celebrating a banner year—Their global smash hit song "Idol" has officially been named the #1 Song of the Year on Billboard Japan Hot 100. Originally released in April, the song smashed records, amassing 21 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot.The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 200 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surging to #1 on the Billboard Global Excel U.S. chart, which made it the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart. The cumulative number of streaming views has exceeded 300 million and counting, making it the fastest single in history to reach that mark as well.The duo opened for Coldplay on back-to-back nights of their acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Tokyo Dome, and they recently released "Biri-Biri," a song celebrating the one-year anniversary of Nintendo's hit games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.YOASOBI LIVE:Asia Tour 2023-2024—South Korea, Singapore, and moreZEPP TOUR 2024—POP OUT—Tokyo, Sapporo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya



