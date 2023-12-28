Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/12/2023

J-Pop Superstars Yoasobi Unveil New Song "Heart Beat" For Annual Japanese TV Program

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
400 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
379 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1237 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1083 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
83 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
281 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
175 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
591 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
368 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
320 entries in 26 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
262 entries in 21 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J-Pop superstar duo YOASOBI unveil a new song "HEART BEAT"! The song will act as the theme for NHK's "YOASOBI 18 Fest," an annual television program in Japan in which a group of eighteen-year-olds submit messages, essays and performance videos following a specific theme. This year's theme is "heartbeat." YOASOBI then joins the participants to help create and perform an original song together based on these submissions, working alongside each other through the creative process, having conversations and sharing stories of when they were eighteen.

YOASOBI are celebrating a banner year—Their global smash hit song "Idol" has officially been named the #1 Song of the Year on Billboard Japan Hot 100. Originally released in April, the song smashed records, amassing 21 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot.

The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 200 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surging to #1 on the Billboard Global Excel U.S. chart, which made it the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart. The cumulative number of streaming views has exceeded 300 million and counting, making it the fastest single in history to reach that mark as well.

The duo opened for Coldplay on back-to-back nights of their acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Tokyo Dome, and they recently released "Biri-Biri," a song celebrating the one-year anniversary of Nintendo's hit games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

YOASOBI LIVE:
Asia Tour 2023-2024—South Korea, Singapore, and more
ZEPP TOUR 2024—POP OUT—Tokyo, Sapporo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084159 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044248104095459 secs