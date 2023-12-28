Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
T-Pain Releases 'On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) T-Pain is closing out a banner year with the release of On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose). Recorded this past March in Los Angeles with a full band that included: Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr. (Music Director/Bass/Keys), Curt Chambers (Guitar), Clemons Poindexter (Drums), Joe Flip Wilson (Keys), Porcha Clay (Background Vocals/Vocal Director), Chelsea "Peaches" West (Background Vocals), Kirsten Dawkins (Background Vocals) and Jasmine Patton (Background Vocals), Live From The Sun Rose is one of three sold-out shows featuring a setlist of songs from T-Pain's critically acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers - an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits sung in the hitmaker's natural, non-AutoTuned voice.
"I'm so excited for the world to hear and see this," said T-Pain. "Since it's the gift-giving time of year, I decided to release the full performance. Let's keep the good times rolling in to 2024!"

T-Pain first shocked audiences with his stunningly soulful and smooth vocals when he won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after previously delivering what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time. On Top of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Dr. Hook's "Sharing The Night Together," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," Frank Sinatra's "That's Life" ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," plus an interlude "Skrangs" (in K Major Sus).

The icon's ability to command sold-out venues around the world is a testament to his distinctive talent and charisma, and it was announced this week that in 2024 he will launch his first Las Vegas Residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) Track Listing:
1. Intro
2. Summertime
3. Welcome
4. That's Life
5. Hot Tequila
6. Don't Stop Believin'
7. Shout
8. Never Too Much
9. American Woman
10. I Don't Want To Be
11. This Is How We Do It
12. Klink
13. Tennessee Whiskey
14. Skrangs (in K Major Sus)
15. Stay With Me
16. This Is Superstardom
17. A Change Is Gonna Come
18. She's Sympathy
19. War Pigs
20. One More Story
21. Crazy / Black Ice
22. Buy U A Drank

Announced 2024 T-Pain Las Vegas Residency Dates:
Feb. 8 at Zouk Nightclub
April 20 at Zouk Nightclub
May 26 at Ayu Dayclub
July 11 at Zouk Nightclub






