Ariana Grande Affirms That She Will Be Releasing Her Upcoming Album In 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande's new album will be released in 2024! In a new social media post, the Grammy winner shared several polaroids with her music production team, including stylists, artists, photographers, record labels executives, producers, and more.The " God Is A Woman " singer also sent out a new shade of her R.E.M. Beauty lipstick to fans with a note that read, "See you next year," signaling that the album will debut in 2024.Grande also shared a post with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on " Santa Tell Me " and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next."Salmanzadeh has recently worked with artists like Tate McRae, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, and more.Grande recently teased new music, which is expected to arrive next year ahead of her debut as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie.Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed " Thank U, Next " in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records. Listen to Grande's last lead single, "Positions," below:



