T. Graham Brown Welcomes Larry Stewart On Live Wire SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58





Stewart's career, which has spanned nearly four decades, includes the release of over twenty albums and a catalog of more than forty singles, such as "That Rock Won't Roll," "I'll Still Be Loving You," "Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong or Right)," "Wheels," "The Bluest Eyes in Texas," "Big Dreams In A Small Town," "Dancy's Dream," and more! Stewart is now one of The Frontmen with Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar) and Tim



LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.



"Y'all, it may be freezing outside, but the music is hot on LIVE WIRE this month," shares Brown. "Be sure to grab your blanket and hot chocolate and turn up that stereo! You won't regret it."



With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Charlie Daniels, Gary Stewart, Earl

How subscribers can listen:



SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.



Additional airings in January include:

Wednesday, January 03 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, January 04 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, January 07 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, January 09 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, January 11 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, January 20 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, January 21 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, January 22 @ 12 pm ET



T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:

JAN 06 - Boot Barn Hall / Gainesville, Ga.

JAN 12 - Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn. (With Jeff Bates)

JAN 13 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JAN 20 - The Country

JAN 21 - The Country

JAN 22 - The Country

JAN 23 - The Country

JAN 24 - The Country

JAN 25 - The Country

JAN 26 - The Country

JAN 27 - The Country

FEB 16 - Dollywood's DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

FEB 17 - Dollywood's DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

APR 13 - Scotty's Saloon / Richmond,

APR 26 - The Historic

APR 27 - The Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JUN 29 - Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

JUL 04 - Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JUL 13 - Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.

AUG 06 - Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, Wis

AUG 17 -

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas



T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee's, and many others, including the Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.



In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown, airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones.



T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry's Country Diner and Country's Family Reunion. Brown's uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, January 3 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with ACM winner and former Restless Heart lead vocalist Larry Stewart.Stewart's career, which has spanned nearly four decades, includes the release of over twenty albums and a catalog of more than forty singles, such as "That Rock Won't Roll," "I'll Still Be Loving You," "Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong or Right)," "Wheels," "The Bluest Eyes in Texas," "Big Dreams In A Small Town," "Dancy's Dream," and more! Stewart is now one of The Frontmen with Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar) and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas).LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road."Y'all, it may be freezing outside, but the music is hot on LIVE WIRE this month," shares Brown. "Be sure to grab your blanket and hot chocolate and turn up that stereo! You won't regret it."With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Charlie Daniels, Gary Stewart, Earl Thomas Conley, Michael Martin Murphey, and Jackson Browne, along with an interview with Larry Stewart and live cuts from Restless Heart. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.How subscribers can listen:SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.Additional airings in January include:Wednesday, January 03 @ 10 pm ETThursday, January 04 @ 1 am and 3 pm ETSunday, January 07 @ 11 am ETTuesday, January 09 @ 12 am and 11 pm ETThursday, January 11 @ 3 am ETSaturday, January 20 @ 2 pm ETSunday, January 21 @ 6 pm ETMonday, January 22 @ 12 pm ETT. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:JAN 06 - Boot Barn Hall / Gainesville, Ga.JAN 12 - Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn. (With Jeff Bates)JAN 13 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky. (with T.G. Sheppard)JAN 20 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 21 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 22 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 23 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 24 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 25 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 26 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.JAN 27 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.FEB 16 - Dollywood's DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.FEB 17 - Dollywood's DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.APR 13 - Scotty's Saloon / Richmond, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard)APR 26 - The Historic State Theater / Elizabethtown, Ky.APR 27 - The Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky. (with T.G. Sheppard)JUN 29 - Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.JUL 04 - Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T.G. Sheppard)JUL 13 - Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.AUG 06 - Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, WisAUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T.G. Sheppard)OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, TexasT. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee's, and many others, including the Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown, airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones.T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry's Country Diner and Country's Family Reunion. Brown's uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.



