News
RnB 28/12/2023

Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
400 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
379 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1237 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1083 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
83 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
281 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
175 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
591 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
368 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
320 entries in 26 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
262 entries in 21 charts
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Nas X may be gearing up for the release of new music in 2024. Savenasx.com has surfaced, with a clock detailing that amount of time since Nas released his 2021 album, "MONTERO."

The website parodies the negative attention that the artist received when his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single was released. The music video for the song showed him riding a pole down to Hell before sexually dancing on Satan, which was blasted by several far-right media companies and religious groups.

The website gives visitors the option to "Save Lil Nas X" by prodiving their email address. Those who subscribe will presumably be the first to hear about any upcoming music. Several posters with the artwork from the website have also begun to surface.

The "Montero" album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Since his instant rise to fame in 2019 when he released "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has upended the music industry. The single with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart.

The 16-time platinum hit was recognized with numerous awards including two GRAMMYs. In March 2021, Lil Nas X released the culture-shifting, five-time platinum hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The queer anthem debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained atop of the Spotify Global chart for over a month straight.

After releasing his debut album Montero in September 2021, it went on to boast the five-time platinum hit "Industry Baby," which became the No. 1 most streamed hip-hop song of the 2020s on Spotify. It's this success that has propelled Lil Nas X to become one of only a few artists who have had three songs surpass more than one billion streams on Spotify. His bombastic performances have been hailed as - according to NME - "undoubtedly a watershed moment for queer pop."






