Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/12/2023

Midjungards Post 'Chosen By The Gods' Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
83 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
400 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
379 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1237 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1083 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
591 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
368 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
281 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
175 entries in 17 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
262 entries in 21 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
320 entries in 26 charts
Midjungards Post 'Chosen By The Gods' Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Finnish Melodic Thrash/Death Metal band MIDJUNGARDS have released their second single and music video for 'Chosen By The Gods'. The song is taken from their second album 'When Empires Fall', which will be out on January 26th, 2024 via Dark Trails Records. The YouTube video can be viewed below @ Top40-Charts.com!
The new single can be streamed here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/midjungards/chosen-by-the-gods
The album can be pre-ordered here: https://darkrailsrecords.com/product/midjungards-when-empires-fall

Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. The Last March
3. Chosen By The Gods
4. Stronger Than Hate and Love
5. When Empires Fall
6. Age Is A Number
7. In Dragon's Blood
8. The Ring
9. Father And Son
10. Written In The Heart
Produced by MIDJUNGARDS. Recorded and mixed by Leevi Kohonen at Finnvox Studios. Mastering by Mika Jussila and Finnvox Studios.

MIDJUNGARDS is:
Toni Cano - vocals, bass and guitars
Murilo Messer - lead guitar
Timmo Salakka - drums

MIDJUNGARDS was formed in 2006. Toni Cano developed the concept of the band over the years, close to the amazing history of the historical goths. Toni learned the historical goth language and get very deep into their long history to get all the inspiration needed.

With the help of the ex-drummer of "Parking Fox" Paco Muñoz. Toni recorded the debut album 'From Scandza' at Finnvox studios, with the release on March 2023.

The debut album was well received by fans and press. MIDJUNGARDS toured after the release in Finland and Estonia, in Spain and played at the great festival "Rock Imperium" in Cartagena.

MIDJUNGARDS second album 'When Empires Fall' offers a blend of melodic Thrash Death Metal with lyrics inspired in the classic and medieval world or the historical goths.

https://www.midjungards.com
https://gigmit.com/midjungards
https://www.facebook.com/midjungardsofficial
https://www.instagram.com/midjungardsofficial






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095091 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050649642944336 secs