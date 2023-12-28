All Of Us Strangers Original Score By Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Out Now





Levienaise-Farrouch speaks on the music, "Being a part of the wonderful team who made Andrew Haigh's creative vision come to life was an immense privilege. All Of Us Strangers tells a story that is narratively so specific and yet touches on universal feelings at the core as what makes us human, the yearning for connection, acceptance and for love. It has been a joy to create a musical world that amplifies Andrew Scott's delicate performance as the lead character, Adam, and accompanies the audience on this oneiric journey. Piano, cello, violin and synthesizers, often manipulated with effects, were utilized in an intimate, dreamlike and warm score which I hope will bring audiences as much emotions on its own as it does within the context of the film".



In addition, Hollywood Records has released its newest episode of their music docuseries, The Big Score. In this episode, Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch takes us behind the scenes unraveling the intricate process of scoring All Of Us Strangers. Sharing her early influences, including artists like Björk and Radiohead, to revealing the challenges of crafting a unique yet subtly familiar sounding score, Emilie shares her journey. Delving into the thematic material of the film, she explores motifs of love and grief, drawing on her personal experiences to infuse warmth and a profound human connection into the score giving an insightful exploration of the delicate art of composition and emotion in film.



One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before. Searchlight



Track listing:

1. Overture

2. Harry

3. Childhood Objects

4. Park

5. Come Back Soon

6. Remember To Breathe

7. You Were Just A Boy

8. Always Running Away

9. Drifting Over The Edge

10. Can I Hug You Now?

11. Parent's Bed

12. Where Would We Go?

13. Sleeping In Their Bed

14. Always Be Alone

15. Whose House Is This?

16. Don't Say It

17. Diner

18. Harry's Flat



Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch is an Ivor Novello, BIFA nominated and HMMA winning composer and artist, living in London.

Most recently, Emilie scored the Searchlight

Previous credits include The Forgotten Battle, which was the highest streaming film worldwide on Netflix during the weeks of its release, and Censor, released by MGM, with the score released on vinyl and digitally by Invada Records (The Power of the Dog, Monos, Moonlight).

Emilie's other credits include

Emilie has collaborated with visual artists Danica Dakic, Alice May Williams and Natasha Caruana on music for video installations exhibited at Jerwood Project Space, Speke Hall, The ODI, and Arles Photo Festival. In 2015, was commissioned to create a sound-walk for London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. She has been commissioned by multiple classical instrumentalists to compose pieces for their repertoire.



The Big Score is an original series offering first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and series from Searchlight Pictures,

Video episodes will run 5-7 minutes, intercutting the main interviews with direct scene commentary and behind-the-scenes footage. Meanwhile, the podcast will span 20-30 minutes, providing in-depth perspective from the composer. Other interview subjects will include directors, music supervisors, and artists who contributed to writing, recording, performing, or music production.

Watch this and all previous episodes here:

https://hollywoodrecs.lnk.to/TheBigScore





Follow The Big Score on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigscoreofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBigScoreOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebigscore

