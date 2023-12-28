Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 28/12/2023

Wicked Announce US Tour With British Metal Greats Raven

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
400 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
379 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1237 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1083 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
83 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
281 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
175 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
591 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
368 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
320 entries in 26 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
262 entries in 21 charts
Wicked Announce US Tour With British Metal Greats Raven
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern-day melodic/theatrical rockers Wicked will be joining forces with Raven (who were part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement that also spawned Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, and Saxon) for a string of dates in spring 2024. Although Wicked - which is comprised of singer/guitarist Chad Michael, guitarist Scotty V, bassist Danny, and drummer Gunnar - will not be part of all the dates (which also includes sets by Vicious Rumors and Lutharo), they are confirmed for nine performances, with more to be announced in January.

The group will be touring in support of their newest album, 'Sunburn,' which the band describes as "A deliberate e-brake in our music and state of the band. After years of doing 80 mph in a 30 with no hands on the wheel, we decided there was so much more to what we had to share musically. Produced by 10-time Grammy winner Ignacio Molino, released through The Orchard and accompanied by 5 singles / videos, the album bares an authentic reflection on the highs and lows of being in a relentlessly hard-working rock band with all the euphoria and pain along the way."

"We looked inside for inspiration and made an album for us and not anyone else. Don't miss the blend of inspirations from Third Eye Blind to Thin Lizzy and everything in between, the personified characters from each single like the 'Gorgeous' robot girl, and the cinematic destination music videos. Before you know it, you'll be 'living like a Sunburn!'"
The band's latest single/video is for the title track, which can be viewed here:

And next step for Wicked are the string of what will undoubtedly be kick ass live performances with Raven.
"We are poised to drop our upcoming album 'Sunburn,' and there is no better way than supporting it by joining our friends in Raven for a North American Tour with our brand of high energy rock n' roll!" - Danny
"From growing up with Raven always around hanging with my family to being able to share multiple stages with them is an awesome achievement!" - Gunnar
"We have played a few one off shows with Raven, and man, these guys are wild... I can only imagine what kinda trouble we will get into with a full-on tour!" - Scotty V
"You bet your ass we are ready to cut our teeth and hit the road with the boys in Raven! All hell's breaking loose over America and there is nothing more WICKED than the live show we have in store for you all!" - Chad Michael

CONFIRMED DATES:
3.24 NEW ORLEANS, LA SOUTHPORT MUSIC HALL
3.29 AUSTIN, TX LOST WELL
3.30 SAN ANTONIO, TX FITZGERALD'S
4.02 LOS ANGELES, CA WHISKY A GO GO
4.03 SAN FRANCISCO, CA DNA LOUNGE
4.14 CHICAGO, IL REGGIE'S
4.20 TORONTO, ON HARD LUCK
4.25 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM
5.04 POMPANO BEACH, FL PIPER'S PUB






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092249 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044713020324707 secs