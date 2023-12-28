A24 Music Releases The Iron Claw (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Richard Reed Parry





Richard speaks on the score, "Scoring The Iron Claw was an exciting and very daunting challenge as a composer. The movie is so huge in its scope, and in its range of emotions: inspiring, tragic, tender, violent, intimate, epic, and completely down to earth all at the same time. The warmth and intensity of family bonds juxtaposed against the cold brutality of pro wrestling and the toxic masculinity embedded in its DNA, and the particular way that the story of the Von Erich family is gripped tightly by the cruel hand of fate all added up to a complicated compositional task.



Finding the musical heartbeat of the film meant reaching for all the same extremes as the story itself. Sometimes explosive rock and roll, at other times austere and restrained minimalism, with The Iron Claw's score my goal was to get inside of the emotional repression that binds the family members, maintaining a creeping sense of the 'Von Erich Curse' that threads through the story like an unwelcome ghost and of course capturing some of the raw, muscular athleticism on display throughout the film."



The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.



The Iron Claw (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:

The Claw

The Bent Ear

C'est Shiek

Harley Race

Update Desk

The Main Event

Down and Out

Whippin' Disks, Listing Forth

The Von Erich Curse

The Funeral

Getting in the Ring

Alone in the Office

Relentless Loss

Sleeping at the Office

Flair Fight

Elemental Home

Kerry and Fritz

The Family is Changing

I Used to Be a Brother

Emerging Heroes



Richard Reed Parry is the red headed musical polymath at the heart of the endlessly inventive art rock band Arcade Fire, but his work and story reach far beyond. Born in Toronto in 1977 and raised in a community of ex-pat British isles folk musicians, he attended Canterbury high school in Ottawa, Canada where he graduated from the first generation of its Literary Arts programme. In 1998 he headed to Montreal where he studied electroacoustics and contemporary dance at Concordia University, paving the way for a career on the wilder edge of music. As well as navigating Arcade Fire's meteoric rollercoaster ride around most of the globe over the past 15 years, he also released his debut album as composer "Music For

2020 Parry's debut feature film score, for "The Nest" starring Jude Law and directed by Sean Durkin, premiered at the Sundance Festival. The latest for Parry is the 2023 Sundance darling Eileen starring

He has won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, multiple Juno Awards for both

He lives in Montreal. Sometimes.



Laurel Sprengelmeyer is a singer-songwriter, musician and visual artist most known under her musical moniker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A24 Music is excited to release The Iron Claw (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Richard Reed Parry. The 20-track album is available today, December 22, on digital platforms here. The original song "Live That Way Forever" by Little Scream and Richard Reed Parry will be available on January 3, 2024.Richard speaks on the score, "Scoring The Iron Claw was an exciting and very daunting challenge as a composer. The movie is so huge in its scope, and in its range of emotions: inspiring, tragic, tender, violent, intimate, epic, and completely down to earth all at the same time. The warmth and intensity of family bonds juxtaposed against the cold brutality of pro wrestling and the toxic masculinity embedded in its DNA, and the particular way that the story of the Von Erich family is gripped tightly by the cruel hand of fate all added up to a complicated compositional task.Finding the musical heartbeat of the film meant reaching for all the same extremes as the story itself. Sometimes explosive rock and roll, at other times austere and restrained minimalism, with The Iron Claw's score my goal was to get inside of the emotional repression that binds the family members, maintaining a creeping sense of the 'Von Erich Curse' that threads through the story like an unwelcome ghost and of course capturing some of the raw, muscular athleticism on display throughout the film."The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.The Iron Claw (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:The ClawThe Bent EarC'est ShiekHarley RaceUpdate DeskThe Main EventDown and OutWhippin' Disks, Listing ForthThe Von Erich CurseThe FuneralGetting in the RingAlone in the OfficeRelentless LossSleeping at the OfficeFlair FightElemental HomeKerry and FritzThe Family is ChangingI Used to Be a BrotherEmerging HeroesRichard Reed Parry is the red headed musical polymath at the heart of the endlessly inventive art rock band Arcade Fire, but his work and story reach far beyond. Born in Toronto in 1977 and raised in a community of ex-pat British isles folk musicians, he attended Canterbury high school in Ottawa, Canada where he graduated from the first generation of its Literary Arts programme. In 1998 he headed to Montreal where he studied electroacoustics and contemporary dance at Concordia University, paving the way for a career on the wilder edge of music. As well as navigating Arcade Fire's meteoric rollercoaster ride around most of the globe over the past 15 years, he also released his debut album as composer "Music For Heart and Breath" in 2014 on legendary classical music label Deutsche Grammophon, formed and toured in the acclaimed contemporary instrumental ensemble Bell Orchestre with AF violinist Sarah Neufeld, formed the sonic folk ensemble Quiet River of Dust, and collaborated and performed endlessly with artists from across a dazzling musical/artistic spectrum including David Bowie, David Byrne, the New York Philharmonic, Neil Young, Kronos Quartet, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mick Jagger, The National, Spike Jonze, Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Justin Vernon, yMusic, Caroline Shaw, Sam Amidon, Terry Gilliam, Garth Hudson, Nadia Sirota, Colin Stetson, Britten Sinfonia, Barr Brothers, Little Scream, LaLaLa Human Steps, Bang On a Can, Alexi Murdoch, and The Unicorns.2020 Parry's debut feature film score, for "The Nest" starring Jude Law and directed by Sean Durkin, premiered at the Sundance Festival. The latest for Parry is the 2023 Sundance darling Eileen starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, and the highly anticipated A24 feature The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron, Lily James and Jeremy Allen White.He has won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, multiple Juno Awards for both Arcade Fire and Bell Orchestre, The Polaris Prize, Brit Awards, and SOCAN Awards among others. He speaks English, French and is currently studying Japanese.He lives in Montreal. Sometimes.Laurel Sprengelmeyer is a singer-songwriter, musician and visual artist most known under her musical moniker Little Scream. She has performed around the world, making numerous headlining and support tours of North America and Europe. In 2011 the NY Times named Little Scream one of 10 new acts to follow, and her first album The Golden Record received an 8.1 on Pitchfork and 4.5 star rating on AllMusic. Her 2nd album, Cult Following, received Band of the Week status from The Guardian and 5 stars from Bust Magazine and featured guests including Sufjan Stevens, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, and Sharon Van Etten. Her 2019 album, Speed Queen, received 4 stars from Mojo and Record Collector, where it's described as "Cocteau Twins fronted by Joan Baez". She has contributed to music in support of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Standing Rock, and the HIV/AIDS charity Red Hot. She has appeared as a guest vocalist and / or instrumentalist for groups including The National, M Ward, The Barr Brothers, Alexi Murdoch and Leif Vollebekk, and is a member of Richard Reed Parry's Quiet River of Dust. Her songs appear in numerous tv shows including Riverdale, Blindspot, The Bridge, The Affair, and The Blacklist. She has written or co-written original songs for films including "The Iron Claw" (A24), "The Gig is Up" (Intuitive Pictures), and most recently for "Adrianne & the Castle" (Intuitive Pictures), a feature length film she co-wrote and co-created with director Shannon Walsh. She lives in Montreal, where she is currently finishing an album for her new musical project Brittle Dreams, with co-writer Mark Hamilton.



