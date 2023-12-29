Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Music Industry 29/12/2023

The 42nd issue of CLOUZINE, published by the SES TEAM, is set to be released in January 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The upcoming edition will feature the winners of the Clouzine International Music Awards, STUDEO, from Australia on the front page. The issue will also include interviews with Michael Kollwitz, Tone Travelers, Zhiyi Wang, Rick Randlett, Anaya Music, Russ Jones, The L M Project Band, Dave Luxton and David Wahler.

In addition, the issue will feature reviews by Fonz Tramontano of releases by Babel, The Death Beats, Endless Forms, and STUDEO. Sven Rikkard will review Stanley Grill. The magazine will also showcase a large number of new releases, including works by Hatchatorium, The Tone Travelers, Positronic, Audiogenika, Michelle Qureshi, Llyta, Orchestra Indigo, David Wahler, As Particles Collide, Fonz Tramontano, Lizzy Ura, The L M Project Band, Treson, Margaret Maria, and more.

CLOUZINE Magazine, run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), is a publication that has received numerous awards and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazine is published by a team that has also charted on Billboard.

CLOUZINE Magazine provides a platform for talented new and lesser-known artists. It features interviews, reviews, and reports on their work, and promotes new releases through social media, newsletters, and sister publications such as On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner, and What's New.

The magazine also has a Radio Show, which has already aired 14 episodes and has been in the top 5 in global charts. The 15th episode will be aired in January 2024. This show also showcases talents from all over the world, from countries like the USA, UK, France, Greece, Turkey, Philippines, Germany, Ireland, Indonesia, and India.

Interested artists can browse all previous issues of CLOUZINE Magazine online at clouzinemagazine.com. They can also email [email protected] for more information. Follow CLOUZINE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/.

To listen to the Eclectic Radio Show, visit clouzine.net/clouzineradio.html. CLOUZINE Magazine is dedicated to promoting and supporting talented artists and providing a platform for them to showcase their work to a global audience. Don't miss out on this exciting issue and be sure to check out the previous issues online.






