News
Pop / Rock 01/01/2024

Christine & The Queens Releases 'Stayin' Alive ! Chris Version'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christine and the Queens conclude a triumphant year with the surprise release of his reinterpretation of a Bee Gees classic. "Stayin' Alive ! Chris Version" first debuted live in a performance at the Cannes Film Festival this summer and now arrives as a fully realised studio version, alongside a video shot in Venice and directed by Chris himself.

"Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together - childhood

My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams.

Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023 our PUNK gesture for a better future
see you soon,
Chris"

Watch the music video for the new cover below:






