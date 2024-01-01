|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Top 40 Albums Of 2023 (6-10): Chart-topping Triumphs
Hot Songs Around The World
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
180 entries in 17 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1098 entries in 25 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
369 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
286 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
592 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1252 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
328 entries in 26 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
273 entries in 22 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
383 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
205 entries in 17 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
413 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
409 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
New York Will Host The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival Next February, The Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Dominates Airplay World Official Top 100 For A Second Week