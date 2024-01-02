Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/01/2024

Billy Porter & Luke Evans Release New Song "Always Be My Man"!

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
383 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
273 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
328 entries in 26 charts
Snowman
Sia
205 entries in 17 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
413 entries in 22 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
406 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1252 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
409 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
329 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1098 entries in 25 charts
Billy Porter & Luke Evans Release New Song "Always Be My Man"!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Always Be My Man" showcases the vocal talents of both Billy Porter & Luke Evans, which was performed by both at the film's premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. This song was written for the film, OUR SON directed by Bill Oliver, and is featured on the soundtrack of the film. In the film, Porter and Evans portray a gay married couple going through a heartbreaking divorce and a child custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and their son. "Our Son" was released in select U.S. theaters on 12/8, and will be available on demand in the U.S. and Canada starting this Friday, 12/15 via Vertical.

"Always Be My Man" is produced by Grammy-winning musician, Robert Glasper. Written by Billy Porter, Connor Reeves (Tina Turner, Joe Cocker), and Joe Killington (Dap Kings, James Smith), the song is primed to be a wedding anthem for years to come.

Last month, Billy Porter released his highly anticipated full-length album, Black Mona Lisa, which boasts the title track "Black Mona Lisa" and features fan-favorite singles "Baby Was A Dancer," "Stranger Things," "Fashion," "Broke A Sweat," and most recently released "Children (What Time It Is)" feat. Lady Blackbird.

In November 2022, Luke Evans released his second album, A Song For You, which debuted in the top 5 on the UK charts. With the album title inspired by one of his favorite Donny Hathaway songs, it consists of original songs and covers carefully curated from Evans' musical passions, talent, and transcendent collaborators. This was the follow-up to his debut studio album, At Last, released in 2019 and produced by Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0091081 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063469409942627 secs