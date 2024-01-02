Billy Porter & Luke Evans Release New Song "Always Be My Man"!





In November 2022, Luke Evans released his second album, A Song For You, which debuted in the top 5 on the UK charts. With the album title inspired by one of his favorite New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Always Be My Man" showcases the vocal talents of both Billy Porter & Luke Evans, which was performed by both at the film's premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. This song was written for the film, OUR SON directed by Bill Oliver, and is featured on the soundtrack of the film. In the film, Porter and Evans portray a gay married couple going through a heartbreaking divorce and a child custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and their son. "Our Son" was released in select U.S. theaters on 12/8, and will be available on demand in the U.S. and Canada starting this Friday, 12/15 via Vertical."Always Be My Man" is produced by Grammy-winning musician, Robert Glasper. Written by Billy Porter, Connor Reeves (Tina Turner, Joe Cocker), and Joe Killington (Dap Kings, James Smith), the song is primed to be a wedding anthem for years to come.Last month, Billy Porter released his highly anticipated full-length album, Black Mona Lisa, which boasts the title track "Black Mona Lisa" and features fan-favorite singles "Baby Was A Dancer," "Stranger Things," "Fashion," "Broke A Sweat," and most recently released "Children (What Time It Is)" feat. Lady Blackbird.In November 2022, Luke Evans released his second album, A Song For You, which debuted in the top 5 on the UK charts. With the album title inspired by one of his favorite Donny Hathaway songs, it consists of original songs and covers carefully curated from Evans' musical passions, talent, and transcendent collaborators. This was the follow-up to his debut studio album, At Last, released in 2019 and produced by Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys).



