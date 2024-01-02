Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/01/2024

Touring And Film Opportunity For Independent Female Singer/Songwriter

Touring And Film Opportunity For Independent Female Singer/Songwriter
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Filming and touring opportunity will begin as early as Q2 2024! There is a casting opportunity for one additional female singer-songwriter in the Country/Americana genre that will close out the second week of January 2024.
The individuals will be involved in filming for approximately 3 weeks across various locations in the US.
Co-producers Darice G (Synapse Spotlight Productions, LLC), Patti Price (KP-Films), and Kimberly Skyrme (Butterfly Films) are teaming to produce the music related documentary.
This is a marvelous opportunity for the right person that includes significant press coverage.
Travel and lodging are paid expenses. Applicants should have a considerable fan base, experience performing solo gigs and preferable residence in the Midwest, East Coast, or Southern States and cannot be signed to a major label.






