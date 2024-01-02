Touring And Film Opportunity For Independent Female Singer/Songwriter



The individuals will be involved in filming for approximately 3 weeks across various locations in the US.

Co-producers Darice G (Synapse Spotlight Productions, LLC), Patti Price (KP-Films), and Kimberly Skyrme (Butterfly Films) are teaming to produce the music related documentary.

This is a marvelous opportunity for the right person that includes significant press coverage.

Travel and lodging are paid expenses. Applicants should have a considerable fan base, experience performing solo gigs and preferable residence in the Midwest, East Coast, or Southern States and cannot be signed to a major label.

