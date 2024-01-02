Soul-Jazz Pianist And Vocalist Les McCann Passes Away At The Age Of 88





During his service in the U.S. Navy, McCann won a singing contest, which led to an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. After leaving the navy, McCann moved to California and played in his own trio. He declined an offer to work in Cannonball Adderley's band so that he could dedicate himself to his own music. The trio's first job was at the Purple Onion club in 1959 accompanying Gene McDaniels.



The main part of McCann's career began in the early 1960s when he recorded as a pianist with his trio for Pacific Jazz. In 1969, Atlantic released



After the success of



In 1971, he and Harris were part of a group of soul, R&B, and rock performers-including Wilson Pickett, the Staple Singers, Santana, and Ike & Tina Turner-who flew to Accra, Ghana, to perform a 14-hour concert for over 100,000 Ghanaians. The March 6 concert was recorded for the documentary film Soul to Soul. In 2004, the movie was released on DVD with an accompanying soundtrack album.

McCann had a stroke in the mid-1990s, but he returned to music in 2002, when Pump it Up was released. He also exhibited his work as a painter and photographer.



McCann died from pneumonia in a Los Angeles hospital on December 29, 2023, at the age of 88.

McCann's recordings have been widely sampled in hip hop music. Mostly occurring in the 1990s and 2000s, nearly 300 artists have sampled McCann. These artists include A Tribe Called Quest, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, the Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Mary J. Blige, the Pharcyde, Eric B. and Rakim, Mobb Deep, Gang Starr, and Raekwon.



Discography:

As leader

- Les McCann Ltd. Plays the Truth (Pacific Jazz, 1960)

- Les McCann Ltd. Plays the Shout (Pacific Jazz, 1960; Sunset, 1970)

- Les McCann Ltd. in San Francisco (Pacific Jazz, 1961)

- Pretty Lady (Pacific Jazz, 1961)

- Les McCann Sings (Pacific Jazz, 1961)

- Somethin' Special with Richard "Groove Holmes (Pacific Jazz, 1962)

- Les McCann Ltd. in New York (Pacific Jazz, 1962)

- On Time (Pacific Jazz, 1962)

- The Gospel Truth (Pacific Jazz, 1963)

- Les McCann Ltd. Plays the Shampoo (Pacific Jazz, 1963)

- McCanna (Pacific Jazz, 1963)

- Jazz Waltz with the Jazz Crusaders (Pacific Jazz, 1963)

- Spanish Onions (Pacific Jazz, 1964)

- McCann/Wilson with Gerald Wilson (Pacific Jazz, 1964)

- Soul Hits (Pacific Jazz, 1964)

- Beaux J. Pooboo (Limelight, 1965)

- But Not Really (Limelight, 1965)

- Les McCann Plays the Hits (Limelight, 1966)

- A Bag of Gold (Pacific Jazz, 1966)

- Live at Shelly's Manne-Hole (Limelight, 1966)

- Live at Bohemian Caverns - Washington, DC (Limelight, 1967)

- Bucket o' Grease (Limelight, 1967)

- From the Top of the Barrel (Pacific Jazz, 1967)

- More or Les McCann (World Pacific, 1969)

- Much Les (Atlantic, 1969)

-

- New from the Big City (World Pacific, 1970)

- Comment (Atlantic, 1970)

- Second Movement with Eddie Harris (Atlantic, 1971)

- Invitation to Openness (Atlantic, 1972)

- Talk to the People (Atlantic, 1972)

- Live at Montreux (Atlantic, 1973)

- Layers (Atlantic, 1973)

- Another Beginning (Atlantic, 1974)

- Doldinger Jubilee '75 (Atlantic, 1975)

- Hustle to Survive (Atlantic, 1975)

- River High, River Low (Atlantic, 1976)

-

- Change, Change, Change (ABC/Impulse!, 1977)

- The Man (A&M, 1978)

- Tall, Dark & Handsome (A&M, 1979)

- The Longer You Wait (Jam, 1983)

-

- Road Warriors with

- Butterfly (Stone, 1988)

- Les Is More (Night, 1990)

- On the Soul Side (MusicMasters, 1994)

- Listen Up! (MusicMasters, 1996)

- Pacifique with Joja Wendt (MusicMasters, 1998)

- How's Your Mother? (32 Jazz, 1998)

- Pump It Up (ESC, 2002)

- Vibrations: Funkin' Around Something Old Something New (Jazz Legend Project) (Leafage Jazz/Pony Canyon, 2003)

- The Shout (American Jazz Classics, 2011)

- 28 Juillet (Fremeaux, 2018)



As sideman

- Teddy Edwards, It's About Time (Pacific Jazz, 1960)

- Richard "

- Richard "

- Lou Rawls, Stormy Monday (Capitol, 1962)

- Stanley Turrentine, That's Where It's At (Blue Note, 1962)

- Clifford Scott, Out Front (Pacific Jazz, 1963)

- Stanley Turrentine, Straight Ahead (Blue Note, 1985)

- Cash McCall, Cash Up Front (Stone, 1988)

- Herbie Mann, Deep Pocket (Kokopelli, 1994)

