RnB 03/01/2024

ATL Rapper "Dae Dae" Signs With New Label

ATL Rapper "Dae Dae" Signs With New Label
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marquavis Goolsby p/k/a "Dae Dae" known for hit singles such as "Wat u mean (aye, aye, aye)" , "Dej Loaf", & "Spend It" Feat Young Thug and Young M.A. has signed a new partnership deal with newly created Blackmon Entertainment for a body of work to be released in spring of 2024 in conjunction with Twenty Two Recordings & Warner Music Group via ADA.

Marquavis Goolsby, better known by his stage name Dae Dae, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, best known for his 2016 debut single "Wat U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)". The song's success lead to a recording contract with a joint venture with 300 Entertainment.

Dae Dae released his debut commercial single, "Wat U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)" in 2015. He wrote the song while at work, freestyling lines in his head and writing them in his iPhone before calling his producer and recording the song later that day. After signing with 300 Entertainment in 2016, Dae Dae released his debut mixtape, 4 Reasons (2016) which features guest performances from artists including Rich Homie Quan. In February 2016, Dae Dae released the single "Spend It", which was later remixed by Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. The song was produced by Young Trill Beatz.

Dae Dae joined Young Thug's May 2016 Hi-Tunes tour throughout the United States along with TM88 and Rich The Kid. An official remix of "Wat U Mean" featuring Lil Yachty was released in July of that same year. Dae Dae's third single "Dej Loaf" was released in the following month. In November 2016, he released the collaborative mixtape Tha DefAnition with London on da Track.

In January 2017, he released the single "Dem Days" and was named one of FACT Magazine's 10 Rappers to Watch in 2017.

Blackmon Entertainment is a new formed label founded music producer and engineer Dondre Blackmon. Blackmon Entertainment will operate under the Twenty Two Music Group sector which in distribution partnership of Warner Music Group via Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA/ADA Music).
Quote by Dondre Blackmon "I'm thrilled and honored to be working with such a talent. Dae Dae has been an artist of many talents and we are excited to bring forth a new level of a success with him"
Twenty Two Recordings is Twenty Two Recordings is an American independent record label founded by Arthur Burton III the label has distributed releases for various artist from Brian Angel (Day26), Cassidy, Quinton Storm, Rome, Eddie Levert and more.
New music is expected to be delivered from Dae Dae by Feb of 2024.






