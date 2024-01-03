|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
ATL Rapper "Dae Dae" Signs With New Label
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Snowman
Sia
205 entries in 17 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
414 entries in 22 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1099 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
274 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
382 entries in 14 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
407 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
90 entries in 24 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1253 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
410 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
330 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
New York Will Host The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival Next February, The Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Dominates Airplay World Official Top 100 For A Second Week