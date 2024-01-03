Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/01/2024

UMI Unveils 'Wherever U R' With V Of BTS

UMI Unveils 'Wherever U R' With V Of BTS
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Visionary R&B singer-songwriter UMI releases "wherever u r" - a special new track before the end of the year featuring V of 21st century icons BTS.
Comforting and vibrant, "wherever u r" is a heartfelt song where the two trade verses about loving someone from a distance. Initially written by UMI to express how much she misses her grandmother who lives in Japan, the song took on new depth and complexity when V turned it into a duet. The collaboration, which now speaks to separation of all kinds, came about organically, after the two exchanged messages about working together on a song.

"'wherever u r' is dedicated to all people with loved ones in different time zones, states, places. It's a reminder that love is a frequency that can be felt no matter the distance. So, allow yourself to send love. It is always felt - in that random urge to text someone, call them or smile," UMI explains.

"Tae and I have been fans of each other for a long time. We recently connected when he shared my song on instagram - and very organically we started chatting about music & life. Eventually we decided to create a song together. With no agenda ~ just for the fun of it. When I found out he was going to the military, the theme of the song started to deepen, and we knew this would be a special song to share with both of our fans. It was all very organic and in the moment. I feel very grateful to have been trusted with this song. It's truly a gift from our hearts to the world ~ and we are excited for people to enjoy it :)"
Up next, UMI's talking to the wind EP is out January 19.






