Madrid Electronic Rockers Gomad! & Monster Sign Worldwide Deal With Eclipse Records, New Release Set For April 26, 2024
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
383 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
273 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
328 entries in 26 charts
Snowman
Sia
205 entries in 17 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
413 entries in 22 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
406 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1252 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
409 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
329 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1098 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
New York Will Host The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival Next February, The Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Dominates Airplay World Official Top 100 For A Second Week
2024 Metal Hall Of Fame To Induct Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach, Tim "Ripper" Owens And Biohazard Among Others