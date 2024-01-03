Madrid Electronic Rockers Gomad! & Monster Sign Worldwide Deal With Eclipse Records, New Release Set For April 26, 2024



For a sample of the band's past work, check out their music video for the song "Fallback" featuring Coppa ηερε¨https://ffm.to/gmdsck



Sebastian Shinobi

Sickness is the bold new EP by Gomad! & Monster, an explosion of electronic rock, solidifying the distinct sounds of acidic drum n' bass, industrial metal, techno, and a galvanized hard edge sharp as a blade. The music is a burst of vibrant colors, an emotional kaleidoscope far more explosive than just gloom and doom. In other words, get ready to party in the pit, to dance, fight, and face desolation with defiant liberation. Sickness was produced by Alejandro Tena (Persefone, Hamlet, Pirate Queen), at Alex Tena Studio. The album cover art was designed by Edu Velasco. Sickness is scheduled for release on April 26, 2024. See below for the full list of song titles.



Gomad! & Monster discography

The Inner Encouraged Desire (LP) - 2019



Sickness track listing

1. Ravearchy

2. Stillborn

3. You Must Be Ours

4. Blue Label Boring Machine



Gomad! & Monster lineup¨¨



Doc Inari (guitar & backing vocals)

Ιvy (drums & backing vocals)

