News
Charts / Awards 02/01/2024

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Ends 2023 For The USA Singles Top 40

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
383 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
273 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
328 entries in 26 charts
Snowman
Sia
205 entries in 17 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
413 entries in 22 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
406 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
218 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1252 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
409 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
329 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1098 entries in 25 charts
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Ends 2023 For The USA Singles Top 40
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As 2023 draws to a close, the USA Singles Top 40 chart for December 30 reflects the enduring popularity of holiday classics, with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" continuing its reign at the top. This chart, a combination of sales and airplay data, offers a comprehensive overview of the most popular songs in the United States as the year ends.

Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song remains a festive staple, holding the number one position. Its perennial popularity underscores the song's timeless appeal and the joy it brings during the holiday season. Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" and Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" follow closely, occupying the second and third spots, respectively. These classic holiday tunes continue to resonate with audiences, adding to the festive ambiance.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" round out the top five, further emphasizing the lasting popularity of holiday music during this season. These songs have become synonymous with Christmas celebrations, and their presence on the chart highlights their enduring appeal.

The chart also sees the entry of contemporary hits, with Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" making notable appearances. These songs represent the dynamic nature of the music industry, where new hits coexist with timeless classics.

As the year comes to an end, the US Top 40 chart captures the essence of the holiday season while also showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the American audience. From holiday favorites to modern chart-toppers, the chart offers a snapshot of the songs that have defined the end of 2023.






