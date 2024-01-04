Robbie Parrish Productions Proudly Presents "Perfection To Simplicity 9"



Within the normalcy of the day to day touring musician's life they tend to compile measures upon measures of creative ideas over time. Some will tell you that a melody came to them almost immediately while another may tell you that they fought for months to finalize a piece that just would not leave them alone. As anyone who has witnessed a full blown studio session has experienced improvisations may be suggested within the approach phase of each track session. Someone signals the producer along with his or her fellow musicians that possibly here is an inclusion or an embellishment. They listen, comment and then the producer along with the artist funding the session makes the decision on what is to be added and what is going to remain intact. Robbie Parrish, a life long veteran of the music industry, a seasoned session player, had been contemplating for quite some time the kind of product that could be created if those flows of creative spirit were not omitted, what if they were all included? "Perfection to Simplicity 9" is as close as one might be able to get to nirvana in that respect. Four accomplished musicians all of them constantly on the go, not being together, yet contributing to the embryonic development of an envisioned outcome through individual foundational contributions of music. Could this approach turn out to be remarkable or maybe just average or maybe just junk in the end? One of the most interesting points to note is that not one of the musicians discussed with any of their peers how any of the tracks should turn out. The bottom line is that while no words were exchanged a musical conversation did indeed take place. Every contribution was added then mixed by none other than Dennis Moody and then the complete collection was sent to Mark Hollman who is currently mastering the album.




