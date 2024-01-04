Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 04/01/2024

Montreal's The Speakeasy Announce Debut S/T Album Out January 19th!

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
300 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
188 entries in 17 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1262 entries in 28 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
395 entries in 28 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
282 entries in 22 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1108 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
418 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
345 entries in 26 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
423 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
220 entries in 15 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
450 entries in 21 charts
Snowman
Sia
213 entries in 18 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
197 entries in 16 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Montreal's The Speakeasy Announce Debut S/T Album Out January 19th!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's The Speakeasy have announced their self-titled debut album, out January 19 via Thousand Islands Records.
Pre-save/pre-order the album here: https://bfan.link/the-speakeasy

Whether you're a seasoned fan of punk, folk, or anything in between, prepare to have your musical world shaken up by The Speakeasy.

Each track on their inaugural LP is a carefully crafted story, weaving together elements of nostalgia, passion, and a touch of the unknown. With their distinctive sound, The Speakeasy invites listeners into a world where musical boundaries dissolve.

Hailing from the vibrant punk scene of Montreal's north shore, The Speakeasy is a punk rock quintet best known for their energetic live performances with their blend of heavy skatepunk. With a collective punk rock journey spanning over two decades, the band officially came to life in November 2017.

Two EPs marked their journey, leaving a trail of chaotic footprints on the punk landscape. Now, as they gear up for the release of their third album, the anticipation is palpable. After a few noteworthy festivals such as the Pouzza Fest, Music 4 Cancer and Festirock, The Speakeasy gained more and more attention on the punk rock scene by delivering a full electrifying live performance.

Thrusting themselves into the spotlight, The Speakeasy signed with Thousand Islands Records for their second release, a partnership that echoes their rebellious spirit. But this isn't just about record deals; it's about breaking the chains of creative confinement. The Speakeasy's music is a call to unity, a rebellion against the norm. The upcoming LP, a departure from the concept album format, is a declaration of freedom from rigid rules. It's a raw expression of life's kaleidoscope inspired by passion, the pandemic, the grind of work, the struggles of mental health, the grip of addiction, the complexities of love, the allure of sex, and the resilience found in getting knocked down and rising again. Their music isn't just a soundtrack; it's a celebration of punk spirit that invites you to join their revolution. The stage is set, the amps are buzzing, and The Speakeasy is ready to ignite.

Track Listing:
1 - Lights
2 - Bright Side
3 - Devil in Disguise
4 - Gunpoint
5 - Sticks and Stones
6 - Keep Me Where You
7 - Breakfast Drugs
8 - Johnny B. Goode
9 - Tea Party
10 - Signs of Spring

Stream the latest single: https://bfan.link/speakeasy-devil-in-disguise
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSpeakeasyRock
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespeakeasyrock
Bandcamp: https://thespeakeasyrock.bandcamp.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044841766357422 secs