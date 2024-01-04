|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Montreal's The Speakeasy Announce Debut S/T Album Out January 19th!
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
300 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
188 entries in 17 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1262 entries in 28 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
395 entries in 28 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
282 entries in 22 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1108 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
418 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
345 entries in 26 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
423 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
220 entries in 15 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
450 entries in 21 charts
Snowman
Sia
213 entries in 18 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
197 entries in 16 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Most read news of the week
New York Will Host The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival Next February, The Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged
Kelly Clarkson Honors Groundbreaking Work Of NJ-Based Arts Organization Dedicated To Educating Children Through Jazz
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week