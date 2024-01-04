Montreal's The Speakeasy Announce Debut S/T Album Out January 19th!



Pre-save/pre-order the album here: https://bfan.link/the-speakeasy



Whether you're a seasoned fan of punk, folk, or anything in between, prepare to have your musical world shaken up by The Speakeasy.



Each track on their inaugural LP is a carefully crafted story, weaving together elements of nostalgia, passion, and a touch of the unknown. With their distinctive sound, The Speakeasy invites listeners into a world where musical boundaries dissolve.



Hailing from the vibrant punk scene of Montreal's north shore, The Speakeasy is a punk rock quintet best known for their energetic live performances with their blend of heavy skatepunk. With a collective punk rock journey spanning over two decades, the band officially came to life in November 2017.



Two EPs marked their journey, leaving a trail of chaotic footprints on the punk landscape. Now, as they gear up for the release of their third album, the anticipation is palpable. After a few noteworthy festivals such as the Pouzza Fest,



Thrusting themselves into the spotlight, The Speakeasy signed with Thousand Islands Records for their second release, a partnership that echoes their rebellious spirit. But this isn't just about record deals; it's about breaking the chains of creative confinement. The Speakeasy's music is a call to unity, a rebellion against the norm. The upcoming LP, a departure from the concept album format, is a declaration of freedom from rigid rules. It's a raw expression of life's kaleidoscope inspired by passion, the pandemic, the grind of work, the struggles of mental health, the grip of addiction, the complexities of love, the allure of sex, and the resilience found in getting knocked down and rising again. Their music isn't just a soundtrack; it's a celebration of punk spirit that invites you to join their revolution. The stage is set, the amps are buzzing, and The Speakeasy is ready to ignite.



Track Listing:

1 - Lights

2 - Bright Side

3 - Devil in Disguise

4 - Gunpoint

5 - Sticks and Stones

6 - Keep Me Where You

7 - Breakfast Drugs

8 - Johnny B. Goode

9 - Tea Party

10 - Signs of Spring



Stream the latest single: https://bfan.link/speakeasy-devil-in-disguise

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSpeakeasyRock

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespeakeasyrock

Bandcamp: https://thespeakeasyrock.bandcamp.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's The Speakeasy have announced their self-titled debut album, out January 19 via Thousand Islands Records.Pre-save/pre-order the album here: https://bfan.link/the-speakeasyWhether you're a seasoned fan of punk, folk, or anything in between, prepare to have your musical world shaken up by The Speakeasy.Each track on their inaugural LP is a carefully crafted story, weaving together elements of nostalgia, passion, and a touch of the unknown. With their distinctive sound, The Speakeasy invites listeners into a world where musical boundaries dissolve.Hailing from the vibrant punk scene of Montreal's north shore, The Speakeasy is a punk rock quintet best known for their energetic live performances with their blend of heavy skatepunk. With a collective punk rock journey spanning over two decades, the band officially came to life in November 2017.Two EPs marked their journey, leaving a trail of chaotic footprints on the punk landscape. Now, as they gear up for the release of their third album, the anticipation is palpable. After a few noteworthy festivals such as the Pouzza Fest, Music 4 Cancer and Festirock, The Speakeasy gained more and more attention on the punk rock scene by delivering a full electrifying live performance.Thrusting themselves into the spotlight, The Speakeasy signed with Thousand Islands Records for their second release, a partnership that echoes their rebellious spirit. But this isn't just about record deals; it's about breaking the chains of creative confinement. The Speakeasy's music is a call to unity, a rebellion against the norm. The upcoming LP, a departure from the concept album format, is a declaration of freedom from rigid rules. It's a raw expression of life's kaleidoscope inspired by passion, the pandemic, the grind of work, the struggles of mental health, the grip of addiction, the complexities of love, the allure of sex, and the resilience found in getting knocked down and rising again. Their music isn't just a soundtrack; it's a celebration of punk spirit that invites you to join their revolution. The stage is set, the amps are buzzing, and The Speakeasy is ready to ignite.Track Listing:1 - Lights2 - Bright Side3 - Devil in Disguise4 - Gunpoint5 - Sticks and Stones6 - Keep Me Where You7 - Breakfast Drugs8 - Johnny B. Goode9 - Tea Party10 - Signs of SpringStream the latest single: https://bfan.link/speakeasy-devil-in-disguiseFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSpeakeasyRockInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespeakeasyrockBandcamp: https://thespeakeasyrock.bandcamp.com



