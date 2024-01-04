Lil Nas X To Release New Song Next Week!





After releasing his debut album Montero in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Nas X has confirmed his big comeback. The " Old Town Road " hitmaker will be releasing his new single and visual next week. While the official artwork has yet to be revealed, he posted a teaser that continues his notorious use of religious imagery.The rapper went on to tease that he is about "to have the greatest comeback of all time." He tells fans to get ready for the big debut next week. A title or official release date has not yet been confirmed.As recently reported, a website teasing his return, Savenasx.com surfaced, with a clock detailing that amount of time since Nas released his 2021 album, "MONTERO."The website parodies the negative attention that the artist received when his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single was released. The music video for the song showed him riding a pole down to Hell before sexually dancing on Satan, which was blasted by several far-right media companies and religious groups.The " Montero " album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.Since his instant rise to fame in 2019 when he released "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has upended the music industry. The single with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart.The 16-time platinum hit was recognized with numerous awards including two GRAMMYs. In March 2021, Lil Nas X released the culture-shifting, five-time platinum hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The queer anthem debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained atop of the Spotify Global chart for over a month straight.After releasing his debut album Montero in September 2021, it went on to boast the five-time platinum hit "Industry Baby," which became the No. 1 most streamed hip-hop song of the 2020s on Spotify. It's this success that has propelled Lil Nas X to become one of only a few artists who have had three songs surpass more than one billion streams on Spotify. His bombastic performances have been hailed as - according to NME - "undoubtedly a watershed moment for queer pop."



