News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2024

Lost Frequencies & Bastille Unveil New Single 'Head Down'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the back of his huge artist album 'All Stand Together', that spawned singles including the #1, Brit Award-nominated 'Where Are You Now' and highly praised 'The Feeling', Lost Frequencies returns to collaborate with Brit-winning and Grammy nominated band Bastille on the epic new single, 'Head Down', an exclusive addition to the artists third album.

Belgian superstar Lost Frequencies has had a whirlwind year, from colossal commercial success over to playing a plethora of the world's biggest and best festivals including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Creamfields and more - the Belgian producer and live artist has been pushing the boundaries of house and pop music for the past decade.
Bastille, the multi-million selling favoured UK band known for now-classics including, 'Pompeii' with over 3.9 billion global streams and "Happier" accumulating over 4.9 Billion streams, bring together their sound that holds both the signature of Lost Frequencies melodic and heart-swelling dance music, alongside Bastille's meticulous song-writing on a certified anthem about embracing the now and not being so hard on yourself - a poignant message to kick off the New Year.

'Head Down' is the cherry on top of the cake as a fresh addition to the 'All Stand Together' album. Offering up a release that is soul-opening and passionate, taking twists and turns of genteel keys and a deep, bold melody, tales of "hearts break, life can knock you to the ground / don't hang your head down" bringing in a vulnerable and honest omission of love that many can relate to. Lost Frequencies' sonic musical palette on production is a kaleidoscope of emotions — joy, nostalgia, and introspection — each note a brushstroke painting the canvas of the listener's imagination, as Bastille's melodies act as keys, unlocking doors to hidden chambers of the psyche, inviting listeners to explore the labyrinth of their thoughts and feelings. Together, Lost Frequencies and Bastille's sound is not merely heard; it's felt as an immersive experience transcending genre boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the listener's consciousness.
Lost Frequencies and Bastille's first collaboration 'Head Down' is out now!






