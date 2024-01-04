|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Lost Frequencies & Bastille Unveil New Single 'Head Down'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1262 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
418 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
338 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1108 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
280 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
99 entries in 24 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
389 entries in 15 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
391 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
416 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
188 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
297 entries in 24 charts
Most read news of the week
New York Will Host The Paco De Lucia Legacy Festival Next February, The Greatest Flamenco Tribute Ever Staged
Taylor Swift Continues Her Dominance By Leading The Artist 100 Chart For An Unprecedented 90th Consecutive Week
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Dominates Airplay World Official Top 100 For A Second Week
Kelly Clarkson Honors Groundbreaking Work Of NJ-Based Arts Organization Dedicated To Educating Children Through Jazz