Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last!



While appearing on the Smartless podcast,

"I feel I only have one more in me," she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.







The "







Selena

She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Selena Gomez is hinting that she is quitting music after her new album.While appearing on the Smartless podcast, Gomez teased that she would move away from music to focus on acting and philanthropy after the upcoming album."I feel I only have one more in me," she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. Gomez also has her widely successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty. She went on to say that her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, could "go on forever."The " Single Soon " songstress has stated that her upcoming third studio album has a release date, previously teasing that it could be starting to launch in February. Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album " Revival " in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. Her third studio album will be released this year. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.



