Make A Resolution To Enjoy Live Music At Stoney's Rockin' Country This January!

The award-winning, world famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' premiere destination for locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables, and more. Located at Town Square, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000 square foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000 square foot dance floor and 570 square foot stage for dancing and performances, along with a state-of-the-art sound system, live bands, and DJs. Open LAS VEGAS (Top40 Charts) WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country music's hottest rising stars at Stoney's Rockin' Country in January.Hop on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney's has you covered with free line dance lessons Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visit https://stoneysrockincountry.com/dance-lessons/ for details.WHERE: Stoney's Rockin' Country6611 Las Vegas Blvd. So., Unit 160, at Town SquareWHEN:Friday, January 12 Clayton ShayFriday, January 19 Trey LewisFriday, January 26 Cort CarpenterTICKETS: Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/13160/stoneys-rockincountry. Shows are open to 18+ and doors open at 7 p.m.Nashville-based artist Clayton Shay is known for his clever, narrative songwriting, fusing elements of pop, alt-rock, and Southern roots rock into his compelling country sound. Inspired by vocalists like Chris Young and Keith Whitley, his effortless country-pop ballads reveal a knack for dynamic storytelling, each supported by a cinematic music video—many of which have been featured on CMT. Shay fronted several rock bands and performed solo acoustic sets in Illinois before his songwriting led him to Nashville in 2018, where he joined international country-rock act Blackjack Billy, playing bass to crowds of 30,000+ on their Canadian and US tours. In 2019, he shifted focus to his solo career and dropped his debut single " Girl Like You " in 2020, a catchy, country-pop love song that quickly racked up over a million streaming plays. His 2nd single "Signed, Another Man" reached over 3 million streams and earned him the #34 spot on the iTunes Country Chart, and its accompanying music video hit over 6 million YouTube views. In 2021, Shay dropped his 3rd single "Knee On", followed by " Reckless " in November 2021, which charted at #19 on the iTunes Country Chart. His recent single "Good for Nuthin," released April 2022, is a twangy anthem driven by electric guitar and an easy, rebellious spirit. Produced by Colt Capperune, Shay's songs explore the ups and downs of romance: love, loss, lust, and everything in between.With a pair of home-grown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, River House Artists/Sony Music Publishing singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking, salt-of-the-earth hero country fans crave. A Birmingham, Alabama, native known for breaking country's unspoken rules, he's spent 12 years on the road perfecting a gritty mix of contemporary country and Southern rock - and turning his call-it-like-I-see it attitude into song. After the breakout smash, "Dicked Down In Dallas," went viral in 2020, Lewis' cheating anthem with a modern punch has turned into an organic Number One on iTunes, garnering more than 100 million streams and making Lewis a nationwide force in the process. He followed up with another self-styled iTunes Number One in 2022 - the back-in-the-saddle anthem, "Single Again" - and has continued building a reputation fusing country horsepower with refreshing honesty and a troubadour's wit ever since. But that reputation now broadens, as a bigger picture comes into view. Set for release in 2023, the perennial underdog and relentless road warrior will showcase his true character and full artistry on Troublemaker, adding a hard-earned sense of compassion to his full-length Nashville debut. The fittingly titled set will feature 15 new songs and Lewis' patented mix of intensity and sincerity, proving the world could use a few more troublemakers like him.Many say the Pacific Northwest "Isn't Country". But Cort Carpenter begs to differ. A decade in Nashville has proven to be very successful for this Washington State boy. An indie artist on the rise, Cort continues to wow audiences and listeners around the world. Cort has been nominated for 5 consecutive years at the JMA's (world's biggest indie music awards) and won "Male Entertainer of the Year" in 2017. Although unsigned, his dedication and competitiveness have landed him on the main stage on many of the biggest country music festivals nationwide. Cort was also recently featured at Live Nation's (Watershed Music Festival) on the "Next from Nashville stage". As he continues accomplish the near impossible as an indie artist, Cort continues to gain more attention from industry folks in Music City.On the music front, Cort has released a ton of music since his arrival in 2012, and many say has the most underrated original release catalog in Nashville. Approaching his 50th song release, Cort released his first full length album on February 10th. Titled " All In ", and including many of Nashville powerhouse songwriters (Gorley, Robbins, Smyers, Mooney, Johnston, Sorestad, etc…), the album includes 10 songs. "This album I feel encapsulates my voice, sound, and vibe that best represents Cort Carpenter. So much thought, effort, love, and time went into this album, I'm hopeful it's heard by the right people who will take the chance on me and run with it. I've went all-in on this record."Before the release of this album, Cort's released multiple EP's and numerous singles. "My entire catalog I feel is diverse but stays true to who I am. It's neat to have such a large selection of tunes that my fans all say they have different favorites. That means I'm doing something right by appealing to everyone".Having played over 1,000+ shows over the past decade, Cort's live performance is one you won't want to miss on tour or when he's performing in Nashville next time you visit. Truly, Mr. Carpenter is one of Nashville's hidden gems who is on the brink of stardom. Be sure to keep track of his tour dates.On the home front, Cort enjoys hanging out with family and spending time with his wife, Kelly, whom he married on May 17th, 2014. In June 2021 Cort & Kelly had their first child, a boy, named Lux. "Fatherhood is the greatest thing I have ever experienced. Cort also heads his own foundation, Cort Carpenter Cares, which launched in 2015. This organization assists homeless animals & humans.The award-winning, world famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' premiere destination for locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables, and more. Located at Town Square, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000 square foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000 square foot dance floor and 570 square foot stage for dancing and performances, along with a state-of-the-art sound system, live bands, and DJs. Open Thursday through Saturday, Stoney's Rockin' Country offers special promotions including the World-Famous Ladies Night on Thursdays where ladies drink for just $2 and live music from the latest and greatest in country music every Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and line-dancing lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (702) 435-2855 or go to stoneysrockincountry.com. Find Stoney's Rockin' Country on Facebook, Twitter @StoneysLV, and Instagram @stoneysrockincountry.



